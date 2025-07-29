This little-known European country has been voted the world’s safest holiday destination - here's why you should visit

Your World

As we settle into the summer holiday season, new research has revealed the safest countries for Brits looking for a last-minute affordable getaway, with Andorra taking the top spot.

The study, conducted by home security provider ADT, analysed data on a variety of metrics, including overall crime rates and fear of being robbed, to calculate the safest and riskiest countries for tourists to visit this summer.

The tiny European country of Andorra tops the list, thanks to its impressively low crime index rate, with both visitors and residents reporting few concerns about personal safety. Located in the Pyrenees mountain range between France and Spain, this hidden gem of a country is an ideal getaway, offering breathtaking natural scenery, exhilarating mountain rollercoasters, and a wealth of museums just waiting to be explored.

Despite these attractions, Andorra attracts just 150,000 British tourists each year – over 100 times fewer than its neighbour Spain (18.3m).

Slovenia ranks in second place, mainly due to low levels of street crime, and whether it's the picturesque Lake Bled, the historic capital of Ljubljana, or the striking Julian Alps, there are plenty of fascinating sites to explore.

The ten safest holiday destinations in 2025 are (score out of 100):

1.Andorra - 90

2.Slovenia - 65

3.Switzerland - 58

4.Singapore - 57

5.Japan - 56

6.Iceland - 47

7.South Korea - 45

8.China - 43

9.Finland - 43

10.Denmark - 43

At the opposite end of the scale, the study also highlighted some of the destinations that pose the greatest safety concerns for holidaymakers this summer, based on levels of street crime.

Tied for this unwanted title are the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, both earning an average safety rating of just 15 out of 100. This low rating reflects a combination of elevated crime levels and public safety concerns, signalling that travellers should approach these destinations with added caution and awareness.

The ten least safe holiday destinations in 2025 are (score out of 100):

1.Dominican Republic - 15

2.Puerto Rico - 15

3.Philippines - 16

4.Mexico - 16

5.Malaysia - 17

6.Brazil - 17

7.India - 18

8.France - 18

9.USA - 19

10.Greece - 19

Michele Bennett, General Manager at ADT UK&I Subscriber, comments: “Safety is sometimes an overlooked factor when planning a summer getaway, but it can really affect how enjoyable and stress-free your trip turns out to be.

“By compiling data from trusted global sources, we hope to give travellers a clearer picture of which destinations offer peace of mind, and which ones might require a little extra caution.”

For more information about the world’s safest holiday destinations in 2025, visit: https://www.adt.co.uk/blog/the-worlds-safest-and-riskiest-holiday-destinations-revealed