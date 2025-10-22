This underrated Italian town should top your Christmas market list

Rome colosseum at Christmas

The tiny Italian town of Arezzo has Italy’s largest Tyrolean‑village‑style Christmas market, over 640,000 LED lights and a Ferris wheel atop its ancient park for panoramic city views - rivalling eastern European hotspots at a fraction of the price. Travellers can get to Arezzo via a limited‑edition Christmas train, which includes festive decorations, themed carriages and even a small gift for every passenger.

Travel company First Choice’s booking data shows that destinations like Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland continue to top the list for city breaks at this time of year.

Closer to home, Edinburgh’s Christmas market is one of the UK’s hottest festive events, drawing huge crowds each year. But visitors have increasingly been let down with long queues and steep prices. One event image depicting a single bratwurst at the market priced at £15 went viral last year, demonstrating how inflated and inaccessible UK Christmas getaways have become.

Return trains to Edinburgh can easily top £200 (before even thinking about where to stay), leading many Brits to look beyond the usual festive circuit.

Christmas markets in Europe.

One still undiscovered gem - Italy.

Tucked into the Tuscan hills, Arezzo is a goldmine for those seeking festive charm with fewer crowds and more character. Each winter, the medieval city centre transforms into a glowing Tyrolean-style market, complete with handcrafted gifts, wooden stalls, twinkling lights and steaming mugs of glühwein.

And this year, the festive feeling has a new exciting twist.

You can now travel directly to Arezzo via a limited-edition Christmas train that runs from Rome directly to Arezzo during the festive period. With carriages decked out in seasonal décor, festive music and even gifts handed out to passengers, it turns a simple day trip into an immersive experience. The return ticket costs just €62 (around £54) and slots seamlessly into a short city break itinerary.

Christmas decorations at Christmas markets in Europe.

Travellers don’t need to stay in Arezzo to enjoy the experience. In fact, the smart move is to base the trip in Rome.

While Rome might not be the obvious choice for a Christmas market break, that’s part of its appeal.

In December, the city packs its own unique festive charm with fairy lights over the cobbled lanes, nativity scenes tucked into basilicas and chestnut carts as popular as espressos. Piazza Navona hosts its own traditional market, and the city’s slower winter pace gives visitors space to actually enjoy it.

“Rome might not be the first place you think of for a Christmas break, but that’s exactly what makes it such a smart choice,” says Kevin Nelson, Managing Director at First Choice. “Pairing the city’s festive charm with a proper Alpine-style market in Arezzo gives you two authentic experiences for the price of one - it’s the ultimate festive hack.”

When you add the cost of the Christmas train to Arezzo, and a holiday package including flights and hotel, the total comes in under £250 per person - far less than a weekend break in Edinburgh, where central hotels alone can top £200 per night during peak Christmas market season.

This kind of savvy, experience-led travel is what more Brits are leaning into this year. First Choice booking data shows that three and four-night trips now make up nearly 18% of November bookings, as more people look for shorter, smarter, and more culturally rich escapes that deliver real value.

While traditional destinations like Krakow and Prague remain ever popular, this Italian duo offers genuine atmosphere, better value, and a magical Christmas market experience worth bragging about.