If you’re looking for some guaranteed sun this summer, you might have to look further afield than Old Blighty. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with some great deals for August a bit further south.

If you’re after an August break that won’t break the bank, try this First Choice deal with 46% off a seven-night self-catering holiday in Tenerife. The Harbour Club is in Los Gigantes and is just a short walk away from the black-sand Los Guios Beach and the town's restaurants, bars and shops. Holidays start from £318pp and flights depart from Birmingham on August 28.

The Harbour Club, Tenerife | First Choice

Or find yourself on the Costa Del Sol in just two weeks’ time, with this four-night break at TRH Paraíso from £379pp with lastminute.com. Breakfast is included, and you can enjoy the indoor and outdoor pool, a sauna and the nearby beach. Fly from London Gatwick on August 6.

Majestic Hotel, Turkey | First Choice

If Turkey is more up your street, check out this deal for Dalaman with 40% off a stay at The Majestic Hotel. It’s close to the famous Blue Lagoon and the urban attractions of Olu Deniz. Breakfast is included, and prices start from £365pp for seven nights. Flights are from Bristol on August 28.

Rhine Gorge Discovery | TUI

Or for something different, try a river cruise with this deal on a four-night Rhine Gorge Discovery round trip from Frankfurt, Germany on TUI Isla from £802 per person. The price based on two adults sharing a deck one standard cabin on a full board plus basis, and you’ll be calling at Frankfurt, Koblenz, Boppard and then back to Frankfurt. The deal includes flights from London Heathrow on August 23.

Malta is another great August destination for guaranteed sun, and loveholidays.com has deal on a seven-night stay at the five-star Hilton Malta at St Julian’s for £409pp. This is a great choice for couples looking for a bit of luxury and a great spot to enjoy all the history and culture Malta has to offer - or just lounge by the pool if that’s more your thing. Fly from Belfast on August 17 for the cheapest deal right now - but you can fly from most UK airports and find a stay here for under £500 if you’re flexible on dates.