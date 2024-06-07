This week's best bargain flights, short breaks and holidays for family fun or a romantic getaway
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Last-minute escape for sun seekers
If June in the UK isn’t pushing the mercury high enough for you, then book a last-minute getaway to the Canary Islands where the temperature will consistently hit the high 20s.
Check out this seven-night stay in the hilltop Nido del Aguila hotel, flying from London Luton to Gran Canaria from £308pp or you can fly from the East Midlands to Fuerteventura for a seven-night stay in the Blue Sea Jandia Luz, which boasts two pools and is 200m from the beach, from £352pp.
Cut-price city breaks
Stay a stone’s throw from Las Ramblas, Barcelona, with two nights and flights from £156pp flying from London Gatwick.
Or if the Italian fashion mecca is more up your street, treat yourself and a loved one to a two-night stay in a spa hotel, with flights from London Stansted to Milan included from £146pp.
All-inclusive beach holidays
If you’re craving a bit of rest and recuperation, look no further than this seven-night all-inclusive break to Turkey for £593.27pp, flying from London airports, as well as Manchester, Birmingham or Edinburgh. Stay at the beachside Fantasia Hotel De Luxe on the Aegean Coast, and you’ll have a room with a (sea) view, as well as access to the spa, pools and all the local food and drink you could wish for.
Closer to home
If a staycation is more up your street, find great cut-price breaks at UK holiday cottages, whether you’re looking for a quaint little place for two in Devon or a sprawling countryside heap to house the extended family in the Cotswolds.
A very British summer holiday
And while we’re in the UK, Haven has a range of deals on summer breaks for a family of four from £455 at its resorts from Bognor Regis to Blackpool. Keep the kids entertained with swimming pools and on-site entertainment, and enjoy a proper British seaside summer.
Long haul family fun
Make unforgettable memories with your family by heading to Florida this summer - TUI has some deals on two-week stays within driving distance of Disney World, and some of the hotels have attractions of their own, like the Coco Key Resort & Water Park Orlando from £889.15pp for 14 nights, plus flights from Manchester.
Five-star romantic getaways
If you’re looking to pull out all the stops, there’s a great deal on a six-night stay in the Maldives from £869pp, including flights from London Heathrow. You could be staying in a luxury island hut built over crystal clear water, overlooking the ocean, enjoying the spa and dinners on the beach.
