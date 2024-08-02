Three common flight booking ‘hacks’ that don’t actually save you money, according to researchers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An expert is de-bunking some social media myths about ways to pay less for flights.

It’s peak travel season, and Brits are eager to head on holiday, with 700,000 people searching for “cheap flights” on Google last month alone.

When it comes to booking, many may be tempted to try popular social media ‘hacks’ to get lower fares. But do they actually work?

Well, researchers for airport transfer app, hoppa, have tested three rumoured methods for getting lower flight prices, to see if they actually work. What they found may surprise you.

Myth 1: Incognito mode makes flights cheaper

One of the most well-known myths circulating on the web is that using your browser’s ‘incognito mode’ to view booking sites anonymously can give you different (and cheaper) prices.

Theoretically, this appears to make sense. It’s common knowledge that companies track our browsing histories to personalise their advertisements.

However, no matter how often you view the same flights, the research showed this hack won’t actually lead to much higher or lower prices, in most cases.

The analysis by hoppa debunked this myth, with only marginal differences between non-incognito and incognito browsers, and prices staying the same most of the time.

Matthew Hall from hoppa explains:“Flights are priced according to supply and demand, and generally lower priced tickets sell out first, leading to price hikes for last-minute tickets.

“There are other factors that affect ticket prices too, which can cause them to fluctuate significantly day-by-day, but potential passengers’ browsing histories seemingly isn’t one of them.

“However, on some days incognito mode did seem to affect the availability of certain booking options with third parties on comparison sites, so it’s worth being thorough in your research.”

Myth 2: Tuesday is the best day to book your tickets

This myth stems from the belief that flights are cheaper to book mid-week because less people are looking for them then.

The research from hoppa also debunked this. In fact, they found that on the Jet2 flight they were tracking from Leeds Bradford to Faro, booking on a Tuesday increased the ticket price by as much as 12% (compared to the cheapest day they analysed which was actually Sunday).

Matthew from hoppa added:“The truth is that while flying out or returning mid-week can be cheaper than travelling on a weekend, the day you book does not appear to typically affect the price a great deal.

“Low-cost deals can become available on any day and at any hour.

“Some price comparison websites offer their own predictions on whether prices are likely to increase or decrease, telling users whether it’s the ‘best’ time to buy.

“Unfortunately, these predictions aren’t always accurate, and for one of the flights tracked in the study, the predictions turned out to be wrong on several occasions – so don’t rely on these to grab a bargain!”

Myth 3: Price comparison sites always have better deals

Popular price comparison sites like Google Flights or Skyscanner compare thousands of flights and work with lots of third-party booking providers, while ‘promising’ to find you the best deal.

It would therefore be logical to believe their claims. However, hoppa’s research revealed they don’t actually always show the lowest available price.

During the study, the comparison sites offer lower priced deals on some days, but the potential savings were very marginal, and never exceeded more than about £10 per flight.

Crucially though, for some flights the price comparison websites didn’t show the direct airline booking option, which often turned out to be the cheapest at that time.

Matthew from hoppa added: “In a few instances we noted that the price comparison site directed users to a third-party booking option, which ended up being £20 more expensive than going to the airline directly.

“In fact, for two out of the three tracked flights, booking directly with the airline was either always cheaper or the same price as going through the comparison websites.”

"Overall, the data form our study supports what industry experts have been saying for years - that widely believed travel ‘hacks’ like using incognito are very unlikely to lead to major savings.

“Generally speaking, the best way to reduce the costs of your holiday is to book as early as possible, while avoiding peak travel times such as weekends and school holidays.”