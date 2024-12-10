Tie the knot with Jet2! New weddings proposition launched: Jet2Weddings

Jet2holidays is announcing the launch of a brand-new wedding proposition called Jet2Weddings. The new product will see the tour operator, in association with Perfect Weddings Abroad, give couples the chance to say “I do” through a selection of tailored weddings, which are now available to book for departures from Summer 26.

The launch of Jet2Weddings means customers can book their destination wedding through Jet2holidays and Perfect Weddings Abroad, with the tour operator providing the package holiday, including flights, hotel and transfers, and Perfect Weddings Abroad taking care of the wedding arrangements.

Jet2Weddings offers over 35 hotel wedding venue locations (most with instant wedding day confirmation) in Cyprus, and a choice of three varied wedding options – Classic, Deluxe and Ultimate, making it easy for customers to find the perfect fit for their big day.

The Jet2Weddings portfolio consists of 3+ to 5-star hotels across the Paphos area in the resorts of Limassol, Pissouri, Paphos, Coral Bay and Aphrodite Hills, as well as across the Larnaca area in Protaras, Nissi Bay and Ayia Napa.

This is the first time that the package holiday specialist has offered a dedicated wedding proposition, meaning that customers can tie the knot overseas alongside all the award-winning benefits of a package holiday through the UK’s leading tour operator, Jet2holidays.

With Jet2Weddings, customers get the same award-winning benefits as they do from Jet2holidays, including ATOL protection, VIP customer service, a team of uniformed overseas and airport customer helpers, transfers, and great flight times with award-winning Jet2.com, as well as 22kg luggage allowance and 10kg hand luggage. In addition to this, the wedding couple also receive thoughtful extras comprising of one bottle of onboard champagne, an extra 22kg bag, seats together on the flights and one piece of guaranteed cabin luggage.

There are a variety of weddings on sale through Jet2Weddings to suit customers of all needs. These include:

· All-inclusive hotel weddings - get everything wrapped up in one neat bundle at one of Jet2holidays’ all-inclusive wedding hotels, so three meals a day, drinks, snacks and even some activities are all included in the price.

· Beachfront weddings – tie the knot overlooking the sand and enjoy the ultimate romantic, scenic setting. Not to mention the picturesque backdrop and striking sea views. Just think of the wedding photos! The couple and their guests will feel relaxed, with the twinkling ocean and sun-kissed sand just steps away.

· Budget weddings – for customers keen to stick to a budget without compromising the quality of their special day, all Jet2holidays’ hotels meet quality standards making budget weddings a smart couples' choice.

· Luxury weddings – go above and beyond with a luxury wedding at one of Jet2holidays’ hand-picked hotels, where customers can expect exceptional levels of service, amazing ceremony locations, impeccable décor and delicious dining options.

· Winter sun weddings – choose a winter sun wedding for balmy sunshine and the perfect setting for a customers’ special day, especially if they want to get away from dreary UK weather. Cyprus’ temperatures are up in the high teens throughout winter, ideal for that winter sun wedding.

· Family friendly weddings – customers can bring all their loved ones together and celebrate in style. Personal touches, shared traditions and heartfelt moments help to create memories that will last a lifetime.

· Adult only weddings – for customers who want just grown-ups on the guest list, they can tie the knot in the company of their adult friends and family and focus on a mature and sophisticated wedding day.

Customers looking to book their big day through Jet2Weddings, can either head to https://www.jet2holidays.com/weddings and fill out an enquiry form, and a friendly wedding expert will then be in contact, or they can call Jet2Weddings directly on 0330 441 4000.

Whether customers select a Classic, Deluxe or Ultimate wedding, they all include the following through Perfect Weddings Abroad:

· A dedicated, friendly wedding expert from Jet2Weddings, to help plan the finer details and book any additional wedding services. This includes pre-wedding planning, a friendly and experienced Wedding Coordinator in Cyprus, a welcome pre-wedding meeting at the hotel and assistance at the Town Hall marriage application meeting, wedding day ceremony coordination and management of all pre-booked wedding services.

· A wedding planning kit including brochures and price lists of all the services available to personalise the wedding.

· Assistance with legal paperwork including a checklist and friendly reminders to keep the couple on track.

· Complimentary checking of legal paperwork before departure.

· Local marriage fees covered (special marriage license fees, register fees to perform the wedding, Cypriot apostille for the marriage certificate and wedding venue fees).

· A beautiful, handtied bouquet of roses or seasonal flowers for the bride.

· A stylish rose buttonhole for the groom.

Deluxe and Ultimate weddings also include the following special touches:

· A professional photographer to capture the wedding ceremony and up to 50 high resolution images provided on a USB or online link.

· A professional hair stylist and make-up artist for the bride on the wedding day.

· A bridesmaid’s posy to compliment the bride’s bouquet, or an elegant corsage.

· An extra rose buttonhole for the Best Man.

Ultimate weddings include wedding reception arrangements as detailed below:

· Celebrate in a private wedding reception venue.

· Enjoy a three-course wedding meal with guests.

· Open bar service for two hours during the wedding meal.

· Dance the night away with DJ entertainment.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “With the launch of Jet2Weddings, we are now giving customers the opportunity to say “I do” abroad alongside all the benefits of booking an award-winning package holiday with the UK’s largest tour operator. We are delighted to have expanded our product portfolio and to be offering this new proposition in association with Perfect Weddings Abroad. As well as enjoying all the package holiday benefits of Jet2holidays, customers will also have access to a dedicated wedding coordinator through the leading weddings abroad specialist, to ensure their big day goes according to plan.”

He added: “The launch of Jet2Weddings is a very exciting new chapter for us and offers customers even more choice. We know just how popular destination weddings are, and we are very confident that the appeal of an overseas wedding, together with the perks of a Jet2holidays package, will make Jet2Weddings extremely popular with customers and a huge success. We are renowned for the way we look after customers on their holidays, and we cannot wait to deliver this VIP customer service for those tying the knot.”

Helen Doyle, Managing Director at Perfect Weddings Abroad, said: “We are thrilled to work in association with Jet2holidays on this exciting new venture. This collaboration is a perfect match, as it allows us to offer couples an unrivalled destination wedding experience, combining our 20 years of planning expertise with Jet2holidays’ exceptional travel services.

“Jet2Weddings offers everything that couples need to enjoy their perfect day in the sun – from exceptional hotel venues to seamless travel arrangements, and most importantly, a team of wedding experts who are on hand to guide, plan and support every step of the way. We look forward to helping couples create their dream wedding abroad with Jet2Weddings.”

For further information and to book visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/weddings or call 0330 441 4000.