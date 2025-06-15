Tips on how to save cash on your summer getaway and to cut costs on at the airport

Lady Janey

A leading travel expert has shared her advice on how to save cash when booking your Summer getaway.

Former BA stewardess, Jane Hawkes, founder of the ladyjaney.co.uk blog, says booking in advance is the best advice for getting the best deal on airport drop-off and parking costs.

“Many UK airports now charge for passengers to be dropped off at the terminal, with prices ranging from £3 in Belfast to a whopping £10 for ten minutes at Luton," Jane explained.

“The country’s busiest airport, Heathrow, charges £6 simply to drop off a loved one at the airport so it’s no wonder that many people baulk at the cost and look for alternatives.

“Prices for ‘kiss and fly’ drop offs at airports do vary in price so it’s worth taking that into consideration when you are thinking about which airport to fly from and whether it might be more convenient to park in a long-stay car park.”

“I would advise anyone looking to drive themselves to pre-book a parking package and if you can be fixed in the length of your stay, book a non-flexible deal as these are usually cheaper.

“But if you can manage it, you’ll often find that airports offer a free shuttle service which allows you to be dropped off in a car park and taken by bus straight to the terminal – but this might not be so convenient for those with mobility issues.”

Jane also advises would-be travellers to sign up for discount codes mailing lists.

“Sites like VoucherCodes and price comparison sites like holidayextras.co.uk are good ways to get a good deal particularly if you plan in advance and you could find a parking package which includes lounge reservations, hotels, transfers and even car hire.”

If Britons can manage to get to other destinations, flying from smaller airports could mean cheaper parking.

“Instead of Heathrow, think about London City where it is free to drop off – but there is no waiting. However it is in the Ultra Low Emission Zone – but outside the congestion charge.

“Airports which don’t charge include Cardiff, Guernsey, Inverness, Isle of Man, Jersey and Newquay – which is the piece de resistance with two car parks offering 30 minutes of free parking to make pick up and drop off as easy as possible and allow you to take up to ten items of liquids in your hand luggage.”

For more free travel advice visit www.ladyjaney.co.uk