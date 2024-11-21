‘Tis the season for Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ first Christmas Markets flights for Winter 24/25

Trentino at Christmas

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have waved off their first Christmas Market flights for Winter 24/25 this morning (Thursday 21st November), marking the start of their biggest and merriest Christmas Markets programme.

The inaugural flights for Winter 24/25 took off to Berlin and Vienna from Bristol, Edinburgh and Newcastle International Airports, taking customers to the winter wonderland destinations for the first time this season. Tomorrow (Friday 22nd November), the companies will also operate their first Christmas Market flights for Winter 24/25 to Berlin from Leeds Bradford Airport, and Vienna from London Stansted Airport.

The full Christmas Markets programme includes ten tree-mendous destinations on sale from across 11 UK airports, launching over the next week to Berlin, Bratislava, Budapest, Cologne, Copenhagen, Gdansk, Krakow, Malmo, Prague and Vienna.

The introduction of new Christmas market trips to Malmo and Bratislava, accessible by flying into Vienna or Copenhagen, gives customers the opportunity to enjoy a winter break in Sweden and Slovakia for the first time.

In another first for Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, this season sees the introduction of flights and city breaks to Gdansk, with brand-new flights taking off to the Polish city from Birmingham and Manchester Airports from 29th November to 23rd December 2024.

Thanks to the addition of these three new jolly destinations as well as festive flights departing from Liverpool John Lennon Airport for the first time, Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks’ Winter 24/25 Christmas Markets programme is bigger and better than ever before. This comes in response to demand from customers and independent travel agents, offering even more choice and flexibility when it comes to spending the most wonderful time of the year in these stunning European cities.

Whether holidaymakers are looking for a weekend, long-weekend or mid-week stay, the leisure airline and city breaks operator are offering plenty of choice and flexibility this winter – guaranteeing the perfect countdown to Christmas.

The full Winter 24/25 Christmas Markets programme is as follows:

Belfast International Airport

· Brand-new mini-series of flights and breaks to Krakow with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November to 16th December 2024.

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November to 23rd December 2024.

Birmingham Airport

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Cologne with up to four weekly services from 29th November to 22nd December 2024.

· Brand-new mini-series of flights and breaks to Gdansk with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November to 23rd December 2024.

· Four weekly services are also operating to Prague throughout Winter 24/25.

· In addition, there are two weekly services operating to Budapest (increasing to up to five weekly flights during December), Krakow and Vienna (including brand-new Bratislava breaks) for Winter 24/25.

Bristol Airport

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna (including brand-new Bratislava breaks) with up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 21st November 2024 to 5th January 2025.

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November 2024 to 3rd January 2025.

East Midlands Airport

· Brand-new mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna (including brand-new Bratislava breaks) with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November to 23rd December 2024.

· There are also two weekly services operating to Krakow and Prague for Winter 24/25.

Edinburgh Airport

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna (including brand-new Bratislava breaks) with up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 21st November 2024 to 5th January 2025.

· In addition, there are two weekly services operating to Prague for Winter 24/25.

Glasgow Airport

· Brand-new mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna (including brand-new Bratislava breaks) with up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 28th November to 22nd December 2024.

· Brand-new mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November to 16th December 2024.

· There are also two weekly services operating to Krakow and Prague for Winter 24/25.

Leeds Bradford Airport

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin and Vienna (including brand-new Bratislava breaks) with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 22nd November 2024 to 6th January 2025.

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen (including brand-new Malmo breaks) with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November to 23rd December 2024.

· In addition, there are two weekly services operating to Budapest, Krakow and Prague (increasing to four weekly flights to Prague during December) for Winter 24/25.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

· Brand-new mini-series of flights and breaks to Krakow and Prague with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November to 16th December 2024.

London Stansted Airport

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna (including brand-new Bratislava breaks) with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 22nd November 2024 to 6th January 2025.

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November to 6th January 2024.

Manchester Airport

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Cologne with up to four weekly services from 28th November 2024 to 2nd January 2025.

· Brand-new mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin and Gdansk with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November to 23rd December 2024.

· Up to six weekly services are operating to Budapest and Prague for Winter 24/25.

· In addition, up to five weekly services are operating to Krakow for Winter 24/25.

· There are also up to four weekly services operating to Vienna (including brand-new Bratislava breaks) throughout the season.

Newcastle International Airport

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 21st November to 15th December 2024.

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Budapest with up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from 28th November to 22nd December 2024.

· Mini-series of flights and breaks to Cologne and Copenhagen (including brand-new Malmo breaks) with up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) from 29th November to 23rd December 2024.

· In addition, there are two weekly services operating to Krakow and Prague for Winter 24/25.

When booking and travelling to a Christmas Market destination, customers can choose from award-winning flights with Jet2.com or package options with Jet2CityBreaks which are available for a low £60 per person deposit. Wrapped up in one ATOL-protected package, Jet2CityBreaks bookings combine return flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg hold luggage and 10kg hand baggage, as well as a choice of hotels in central city locations.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “This winter will see us operate our biggest ever Christmas Markets programme, which comes in response to the phenomenal demand from our customers and independent travel agent partners. We are delighted to be waving off our first customers of the Winter 24/25 season to Berlin and Vienna today, marking the start of what we know will be another busy and successful Christmas Markets season. When it comes to travelling on a magical festive break, our customers are guaranteed the best choice and flexibility, with an unrivalled programme on sale this winter from 11 of our UK airports.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2CityBreaks.com.

If you are an independent travel agent and are interested in learning more about how you could benefit from working in partnership with Jet2holidays, please visit the company’s dedicated trade site: trade.jet2holidays.com