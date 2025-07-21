Top 10 best temp agencies in Chicago, propel your career overnight

staffing agency

Finding the right temporary staffing agency in Chicago can make the difference between landing your dream assignment—or spending weeks frustrated with slow, impersonal recruiters.

With the city's vibrant business landscape spanning finance, healthcare, manufacturing, tech, and more, demand for skilled temp talent has created a booming agency market. But which agencies come out on top for employers for Contract Corp to corp job seekers alike?

This comprehensive guide spotlights the top-rated temp agencies in Chicago for 2025, detailing what makes each stand out, the industries they serve, and tips for making the most of your temp job search. Whether you’re a recent graduate, seasoned professional, or an employer seeking short-term hires, this article will help you navigate Chicago’s competitive staffing scene.

Key Takeaways

Diverse specializations: Chicago temp agencies serve all major sectors—office support, healthcare, industrial, IT, creative, and finance.

Candidate resources: Many leading firms offer free resume help, interview coaching, and skills workshops.

Rapid placements: Top agencies boast short turnaround times, filling roles in as little as 24-48 hours.

Employer advantages: Businesses benefit from workforce flexibility, cost-effective hiring, and pre-screened talent pools.

Businesses benefit from workforce flexibility, cost-effective hiring, and pre-screened talent pools. Location matters: Firms with multiple Chicago-area offices offer a broader network and stronger local connections.

Why Work With a Temp Agency in Chicago?

Chicago is a city of opportunity, but its job market is fast-paced and competitive. Here’s why temp agencies are a smart move for both job seekers and employers:

For job seekers: Temp agencies give you access to unadvertised jobs, fast-track your job search, and sometimes lead to permanent roles.

Temp agencies give you access to unadvertised jobs, fast-track your job search, and sometimes lead to permanent roles. For employers: Staffing firms save businesses time by handling recruitment, background checks, and onboarding, letting managers focus on operations.

Top 10 Temp Agencies in Chicago (2025 Edition)

Here’s an in-depth look at the standout agencies reviewed by job seekers, HR managers, and industry insiders over the last year:

1. Robert Half

Specialties: Administrative, finance, technology, legal

Known for exceptional placement speed and professional support, Robert Half has established itself as a go-to agency for skilled temps in Chicago. Their recruiters are praised for their market insights and dedication to matching the right candidate to each role.

Office Locations: Downtown Chicago, Schaumburg

2. Aerotek

Specialties: Manufacturing, engineering, distribution, industrial

Aerotek offers access to high-volume industrial and skilled trades openings. Their Technical and non-technical recruiters move fast and excel in finding assignments for job seekers in USA staffing at all experience levels.

Key perks: Hands-on support, benefits eligibility, and weekly pay

3. LaSalle Network

Specialties: Office support, accounting, HR, supply chain

One of Chicago’s most respected privately held staffing firms, LaSalle Network is known for its career coaching resources and strong local employer relationships.

What stands out: Personal service, career development webinars, and frequent hiring events

4. Advanced Resources

Specialties: Healthcare, accounting, HR, IT

Advanced Resources stands out for its robust training programs and extensive placements in healthcare administration and HR. Their recruiters regularly receive top marks for responsiveness.

Bonus: Online assessment tools and free career resources

5. PrideStaff

Specialties: Office administrative, customer service, light industrial

With a reputation for integrity and candidate care, PrideStaff caters to a wide range of industries and is especially strong in clerical and warehouse job placements. Flexible hiring options suit both temporary assignments and temp-to-hire transitions.

6. Kelly Services

Specialties: Science, education, office admin, engineering

Kelly is an established global player with a Chicago branch known for deep connections with Fortune 500 companies and local organizations alike. Their vast pool of openings includes contract, temp-to-hire, and direct hire roles.

Extra: Free professional training modules for registered candidates

7. City Staffing

Specialties: Marketing, creative, administrative, customer support

This Chicago-based boutique agency is repeatedly voted among the city’s best for creative and professional roles. Fast response and personalized job matches make City Staffing a candidate favorite.

8. Beacon Hill Staffing Group

Specialties: Legal, technology, finance, office support

A national firm with a big Chicago presence, Beacon Hill connects professionals with opportunities at top law firms, tech startups, and financial services firms throughout the city.

9. Aclivity

Specialties: Finance, accounting, executive search

Aclivity has a strong Midwest network and focuses on finance and accounting temp and contract assignments. Their consultative approach ensures candidates are placed in environments suited to their skills.

10. Smart Resources

Specialties: Nonprofit, government, administrative

With a mission-driven focus, Smart Resources partners with many of Chicago’s leading nonprofits and public sector institutions. They offer thorough onboarding and a supportive, mission-focused environment.

What Makes a Top Temp Agency in Chicago?

Several factors separate the best agencies from the rest:

Reputation and reviews: Consistently positive feedback from both clients and candidates.

Expertise: Deep knowledge of the Chicago job market and clear industry focus.

Candidate support: Value-added resources like training, resume reviews, and interview coaching.

Speed: Ability to fill roles quickly while maintaining quality.

Ability to fill roles quickly while maintaining quality. Transparency: Clear expectations for both employers and job seekers.

How to Choose the Right Temp Agency for Your Needs

Define your target industry: Choose agencies that specialize in your field (e.g., IT, office support, industrial).

Get recommendations: Ask trusted colleagues, check online reviews, and look for awards or certifications.

Meet with recruiters: A conversation can reveal how well they understand your skills and needs.

Understand terms: Review pay rates, benefits, and policies for temp-to-hire transitions.

Review pay rates, benefits, and policies for temp-to-hire transitions. Stay proactive: Register with more than one agency to maximize opportunities.

The Temp-to-Hire Advantage

Many of Chicago’s leading staffing agencies now offer “temp-to-hire” roles—temporary assignments that convert to permanent positions if both sides are satisfied. For job seekers, this model reduces the risk of landing in the wrong role. For employers, it allows on-the-job vetting before making a long-term hire.

Leveraging Temp Work for Long-Term Success

Temporary assignments can be powerful career accelerators:

Expand your network with employers and colleagues citywide.

Build new skills by working in different industries and environments.

Showcase reliability, making you a standout candidate for future roles.

Turn short-term gigs into full-time offers through performance and initiative.

into full-time offers through performance and initiative. Test drive employers before committing to a permanent role.