Top 10 countries for British expats to relocate to based on finances

A business professional analyzes financial data on a digital tablet, surrounded by charts, a notebook, and a calculator, highlighting a focused work environment.

Relocating abroad as a British expat comes with exciting opportunities, but finances should be a key part of your decision.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From job prospects to affordability and tax, and even your ability to get a UK mortgage while living overseas, some countries are far more financially advantageous than others. Below are the top 10 countries British expats should consider relocating to, based on economic strength, cost of living, employment opportunities, tax benefits, and how easy it is to secure a UK mortgage from abroad.

1. Qatar

Qatar ranks first thanks to its high salaries, tax-free income, and growing demand for skilled expat workers. Professionals in oil and gas, finance, construction, and education enjoy some of the most lucrative packages globally, often including accommodation, travel allowance, and schooling for children. While the cost of living in Doha has risen in recent years, it's often still offset by generous benefits and the absence of income tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK mortgage access is where Qatar truly shines. According to UK Expat Mortgage’s 2025 research, Qatar is the easiest country worldwide for securing UK property finance. Expats benefit from flexible lending options, relaxed deposit requirements, and minimal hurdles in the application process. If you’re aiming to build wealth through UK property investment while living abroad, Qatar is arguably the best location to be based in.

2. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE, particularly Dubai and Abu Dhabi, continues to be a magnet for British expats. High wages, no income tax, and an ultra-modern lifestyle make it financially appealing. Sectors like finance, aviation, real estate, healthcare, and education attract thousands of UK nationals every year. The country is also actively pushing innovation and entrepreneurship, making it a top destination for self-employed expats and business owners.

In terms of mortgage access, the UAE ranks second. UK lenders are generally comfortable working with expats based in the Emirates due to the region’s transparent income structures, stable employment, and well-documented finances. If you have a solid income and clear paperwork, your chances of getting a buy-to-let or residential mortgage in the UK are among the highest globally.

3. Bahrain

Bahrain offers a quieter, more affordable alternative to Dubai without sacrificing opportunity. Its cost of living is lower than most Gulf countries, especially in housing and transportation. The job market is strong in finance, IT, hospitality, and healthcare. British expats are often drawn by its welcoming culture, high level of English fluency, and relatively relaxed pace of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a mortgage standpoint, Bahrain is one of the smoothest places for UK expats to apply from. There’s a good number of UK lenders open to applicants from Bahrain, and requirements around deposit sizes and income verification tend to be more relaxed than in Western countries. For expats seeking to combine lifestyle quality with long-term investment back home, Bahrain offers the perfect balance.

4. Kuwait

Kuwait may not be the first country that comes to mind, but financially it offers many advantages. It has one of the highest per capita incomes in the world, no income tax, and a wide range of job opportunities for highly skilled professionals in oil, engineering, finance, and healthcare. The cost of living is slightly higher than in Bahrain, but most expat packages include housing and other perks.

UK expats in Kuwait enjoy relatively easy access to UK mortgages. The country is well-regarded by lenders, and applications tend to be approved as long as documentation is complete and income is stable. While not as fast-paced as the UAE or Qatar, Kuwait remains a financially viable and mortgage-friendly destination.

5. South Korea

South Korea offers one of the most technologically advanced societies in the world and a thriving economy. English-speaking expats find opportunities in education, engineering, IT, and tech startups. Salaries are competitive, public transportation is excellent, and healthcare is affordable and high-quality. Seoul, in particular, is a financial powerhouse with a growing international workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While geographically distant from the UK, South Korea scores high on mortgage accessibility. The country’s financial systems are stable, and lenders in the UK generally see Korean-based expats as low-risk borrowers. With a strong income and a clear credit profile, expats can expect favourable lending terms and access to a wide range of UK mortgage products.

6. Canada

Canada offers a stable economy, high salaries, and an excellent standard of living. Healthcare is free at the point of use, and infrastructure is well-developed. The job market is especially strong in finance, software engineering, healthcare, and skilled trades. Although the cost of living can be high in cities like Toronto and Vancouver, many British expats find that the quality of life outweighs the expenses.

When it comes to buying property in the UK, Canada offers moderate mortgage accessibility. It’s not among the easiest countries to apply from, but expats with a permanent job and clear income documentation still have good chances. Lenders may require more stringent affordability assessments, especially for self-employed applicants, but approvals are achievable with broker assistance.

7. New Zealand

New Zealand is renowned for its incredible scenery, laid-back lifestyle, and strong expat community. Healthcare is partially subsidised, the cost of living is reasonable outside Auckland, and job opportunities exist in trades, agriculture, healthcare, and education. British expats also appreciate the shared language and cultural similarities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although UK mortgage access from New Zealand isn’t the easiest, it is possible. Lenders will look closely at income stability and currency exchange factors, but a well-prepared application often gets approved. For those seeking a slower pace of life while maintaining investment plans back in the UK, New Zealand is a solid choice.

8. Vietnam

Vietnam is becoming increasingly popular with digital nomads and remote professionals, particularly in cities like Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi. The cost of living is one of the lowest in the world, yet the quality of life can be high if you earn in foreign currency. Internet infrastructure is solid, and co-working spaces are abundant.

Mortgage access from Vietnam can be limited, but it is not impossible. British expats earning high incomes or working for international firms may still find a path to a UK mortgage with specialist broker support. The key is building a strong application and understanding that higher deposits or more evidence of affordability may be needed.

9. Thailand

Thailand is a long-time favourite for British expats, retirees, and remote workers. Affordable healthcare, cheap housing, and a relaxed lifestyle make it ideal for long-term living. Bangkok and Chiang Mai are popular cities for professionals and entrepreneurs, while islands like Phuket offer a tropical life on a budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting a UK mortgage from Thailand presents challenges, but it's not off the table. With the right preparation, expats with strong incomes can still secure finance, although fewer lenders may be available. If lifestyle is your top priority but you still want to maintain UK investments, Thailand can be a smart compromise.

10. Portugal

Portugal rounds out our list thanks to its affordability, safety, and popularity with British retirees and remote workers. Lisbon and Porto offer urban charm, while the Algarve is a favourite for its beaches and weather. The Non-Habitual Residency (NHR) tax scheme has also made it more attractive in recent years.

However, the mortgage landscape has become trickier. Many UK lenders are hesitant to approve expat mortgages for those living in EU countries due to regulatory complexities post-Brexit. Despite this, it’s not impossible. With expert help and forward planning, many expats in Portugal do still successfully secure UK mortgages, particularly for buy-to-let properties.

Final Thoughts

When choosing where to live as a British expat, financial considerations go beyond just salary and cost of living. If you’re hoping to maintain or grow a UK property portfolio while abroad, your ability to access a mortgage from your new country of residence is crucial. Countries like Qatar, the UAE, and Bahrain offer the strongest combination of high income potential, tax benefits, and favourable mortgage conditions. Others, like Vietnam or Portugal, are better suited to those prioritising affordability and lifestyle but willing to work harder on their UK property financing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Louis Levine, Senior Broker at UK Expat Mortgage, puts it: “Our research underscores the importance of researching the UK property market for expats before moving abroad. Make sure you’re informed about your finance options based on the country you’re headed to.” With expert advice, proper documentation, and a clear financial plan, securing a mortgage as a British expat is entirely possible from many of the world’s most exciting destinations.

Important: Mortgage approvals are always case-dependent. Always consult with an expat mortgage specialist to understand what’s possible for your personal situation.