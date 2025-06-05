On the beach

Goa, India’s sunshine state, continues to be a dream destination for travellers of all kinds—backpackers, honeymooners, wellness seekers, and party lovers. With its blend of serene beaches, historic churches, rich cuisine, vibrant nightlife, and peaceful retreats, Goa offers an unforgettable experience at every turn. Whether it’s your first visit or a return trip, this guide highlights the top 10 things to do in Goa on your next visit to make the most of your tropical escape.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. Relax on the Best Beaches in Goa

No trip to Goa is complete without a day—or several—on its world-renowned beaches. North Goa beaches like Baga, Calangute, and Anjuna are perfect if you're seeking fun, parties, and people. They’re lined with beach shacks, music, water sports, and nightlife. In contrast, South Goa’s Palolem, Agonda, and Colva beaches offer a tranquil experience with clean shores, quiet ambiance, and pristine surroundings. Whether you're a sunrise yoga enthusiast or a sunset cocktail lover, Goa’s beaches provide the perfect escape.

2. Explore Old Goa and Its Heritage Churches

Old Goa transports you to a time of colonial grandeur and spiritual depth. Once the capital of Portuguese India, this area is now known for its UNESCO World Heritage churches and cathedrals. The Basilica of Bom Jesus, housing the remains of St. Francis Xavier, is a site of both religious and historical significance. The Se Cathedral and the Church of St. Francis of Assisi showcase magnificent Baroque and Renaissance architecture. Walking through Old Goa feels like stepping into a museum of colonial heritage.

3. Enjoy Water Sports and Adventure Activities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the adventure-loving soul, Goa’s coastline is a playground. Baga, Calangute, and Candolim offer jet skiing, parasailing, banana boat rides, and windsurfing. If you’re eager to explore underwater, scuba diving and snorkelling near Grande Island are thrilling and safe for beginners. Kayaking through the serene Sal Backwaters reveals another side of Goa—quiet, green, and untouched. The peak season from October to March is the ideal time for these activities, when the seas are calm and the skies are clear.

4. Attend a Yoga & Wellness Retreat

Amid the bustling beach scenes and nightlife, Goa also serves as a sanctuary for wellness seekers. Yoga & Wellness retreats in Goa are scattered throughout the state, offering holistic experiences in scenic surroundings. Places like Goa Yogashala, Ashiyana Retreat Centre, and SWAN Yoga provide immersive programs that include daily yoga classes, meditation, detox treatments, and Ayurvedic therapies. These retreats are perfect for travelers looking to rejuvenate mind, body, and soul by the sea.

5. Try Authentic Goan Cuisine

Goa’s food is a delicious reflection of its coastal location and multicultural heritage. Known for its flavourful seafood, you can try fish curry rice, prawn balchão, crab xacuti, and more. Traditional dishes like pork vindaloo, sorpotel, and the dessert bebinca showcase a strong Portuguese influence. Whether you're dining in upscale restaurants or sampling dishes from beachside shacks, every meal in Goa is a celebration of spice, seafood, and soul. Don’t miss the local feni or urak for a true Goan spirit!

6. Shop at the Vibrant Flea Markets

Goa’s flea markets are not just shopping destinations—they are cultural experiences. The Anjuna Flea Market is a vibrant blend of handicrafts, clothes, jewellery, and global vibes. The Mapusa Market is more local, with fresh produce, spices, and traditional Goan wares. For a boho-chic vibe, the Saturday Night Market in Arpora is a must-visit with live music, food stalls, and an electric atmosphere. These markets are perfect for picking up souvenirs and experiencing Goa’s eclectic culture.

7. Discover Goa’s Forts and Scenic Viewpoints

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scattered across the coastline, Goa’s forts are historic gems that also offer some of the most stunning views in the state. The Chapora Fort, made famous by the movie Dil Chahta Hai, offers panoramic views of Vagator Beach. Fort Aguada, with its old lighthouse, is steeped in history and provides beautiful sea views. Cabo de Rama and Reis Magos Forts, though less visited, are ideal for those looking to explore and photograph the raw beauty of Goa’s cliffs and shores.

8. Experience the Nightlife and Beach Parties

Goa's nightlife is legendary. From thumping beach parties in Anjuna to posh nightclubs in Baga and Candolim, the state comes alive after sunset. Clubs like Tito’s, Mambo’s, SinQ, and Curlies host lively dance floors and international DJs. If you prefer something unique, Palolem’s silent disco parties are a one-of-a-kind experience. Whether you're dancing until dawn or sipping a chilled drink under the stars, the Goan night promises fun and freedom.

9. Cruise the Mandovi River or Enjoy a Houseboat Stay

For a slower-paced experience, head to the Mandovi River. Sunset cruises often include live music, Goan dance performances, and refreshments, making them a family-friendly and romantic option. For something more intimate, consider booking a night on a Goan houseboat. These floating homes glide through backwaters and mangroves, offering a peaceful escape from the tourist bustle and a unique view of Goa’s lush interior landscapes.

10. Visit Spice Plantations and Goan Villages

If you’re looking to go beyond the beach, Goa’s spice plantations and villages are worth exploring. Farms like Sahakari and Savoi Plantation offer guided tours where you can see, smell, and taste the spices that define Indian cuisine. These tours often include traditional Goan meals cooked over wood fires. Nearby villages give you a glimpse into the authentic rural life of Goa, complete with whitewashed churches, colourful houses, and friendly locals.

Conclusion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goa is much more than a beach destination—it’s a complete experience of culture, adventure, history, wellness, and joy. Whether you're exploring colonial-era churches, learning yoga at a seaside retreat, dancing under the stars, or simply relaxing with a book by the waves, Goa invites you to unwind and reconnect. So on your next visit, go beyond the usual and discover the many treasures this tropical paradise has to offer.