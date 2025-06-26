Top 10 things to do in Niagara Falls USA

Niagara Falls USA

With stunning natural scenery, exciting outdoor activities for all ages and the breath-taking waters of the iconic falls, a trip to Niagara Falls USA is perfect for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike. And there’s undiscovered wine country, fascinating history and cultural events to uncover too

1. Take a hike in Niagara Falls State Park, the oldest state park in the United States, celebrating its 140th anniversaryand offering miles of scenic hiking trails and the Niagara Gorge Trail System, offering hiking trails for all levels, including steep stairways and boulder hopping. Take a self-guided hike, or enjoy guided hikes on select dates throughout the seasons.

2. Feel the cascading falls up close at Cave of the Winds.You will be outfitted in a poncho before descending 175 feet into the awe-inspiring Niagara Gorge. Travel the wooden walkways that will bring you to the unbelievable “Hurricane Deck” where you are within feet of the crashing Bridal Veil Falls and surrounded by tropical storm like conditions—even on the calmest of days!

3. Thrill seekers, enjoy a Whirlpool Jet Boat Tour, an enthralling 45-60 minute speed boat ride through the Class V Devil’s Hole rapids. Experience 'Niagara's Ultimate Adventure' and enjoy awe-inspiring scenery and learn about the history of Niagara on a wet or dry tour. Specially designed 1500 horsepower jet boats plunge directly into the rapids, scooping up hundreds of gallons of water and delighting guests!

4. Watch the falls light up at night at the Illumination of the Falls, a stunning firework displays every evening, when Niagara Falls is illuminated in an array of colours. Each night, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board projects dazzling LED coloured lights, with special colours on display to highlight and champion charitable organisations, including World Refugee Day (20 June), and Pride Month.

5. Celebrate 200 Years of the Erie Canal, an Engineering Marvel that transformed commerce and travel in the United States. Opened in 1825, the canal connected the Hudson River to the Great Lakes, making Niagara Falls USA a crucial hub for trade and transportation. Visitors can explore and learn about the rich heritage of Erie Canal through a range of immersive experiences.

6. Soar Above the Falls on NEW Air Fallsview Balloon Ride, making its debut in 2025 for thoseseeking an extraordinary new way to witness the power and majesty of Niagara Falls. This state-of-the-art attraction offers visitors a panoramic, birds-eye view of the Falls from a tethered helium balloon. Suspended high above the landscape, guests will experience an unmatched perspective of the cascading waters, lush parklands, and vibrant cityscape.

7. Visit the brand-new Tourism Center , creating a multi-functional space designed to enhance the visitor experience. In addition to their signature helicopter tours, the new center will feature cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) experiences, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly activities that bring the history and grandeur of the Falls to life. Whether you’re taking to the skies or immersing yourself in a VR adventure, the Rainbow Air Tourism Center is set to be a must-visit destination for travellers of all ages.

8. Taste the region’s very special Ice Wine. Niagara Falls USA is one of the few regions in the world that produces ice wine, which is made from hardy, cold-weather grapes left to freeze on the vine, resulting in a sweet dessert wine that’s hard to find anywhere else. This burgeoning wine region and American Viticultural Area (AVA) is now home to nearly two dozen wineries, breweries, and cideries.

9. Find peace in Artpark’s Native American Peace Garden, this free ‘healing’ garden opened in 2020 and overlooks the Niagara River at Artpark, thebirthplace of Niagara Falls and land of cultural, historical, and spiritual significance to multiple Indigenous peoples and nations. Designed in the sacred shape of the Turtle, this garden offers visitors the opportunity to relax and reflect in a peaceful setting but also acts as an ongoing Native American outdoor land-based classroom.

10. Add some adventure to your life on land and water, from leisurely boat tours, fishing, kayaking excursions, jet boat rides over turbulent waters of the lower Niagara River, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the waters. Or why not explore Niagara County at your own pace on two wheels, biking through vibrant forests to pedalling along the historic Erie Canal Trailway, either on a guided excursion or a narrated ride throughout Niagara Falls State Park.

Getting to Niagara Falls USA

By Air

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) is just a 25-mile ride to and from downtown Niagara Falls, NY.

From the UK, fly with airlines including JetBlue, BA, KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

By Train

The Amtrak Niagara Falls Station (NFL) is located less than five miles from Niagara Falls State Park and downtown Niagara Falls, NY. The station is served by the Empire Service and Maple Leaf train, connecting the region to the east coast and Canada.