A new study revealed Boston as the top U.S. city for fine-dining seafood experiences.

Top 10 U.S. Cities Seafood Lovers Shouldn’t Miss in 2025

Boston tops the list with one top-rated seafood restaurant every 1.8 square miles.

San Francisco and Miami follow, with one fine-dining seafood spot every 1.9 and 2.3 square miles, respectively.

Despite having a land area of 141.4 sq mi, Mesa has no 4-star or higher rated fine-dining seafood restaurant across its entire city area.

The research by luxury villa rental company Cabo Villa Vegas Dave, analyzed fine-dining seafood restaurants across major U.S. cities. Using TripAdvisor as the data source, the study identified fine-dining seafood restaurants with 4-star and above customer ratings and compared that number to each city’s land area to determine which destinations offer the highest concentration of seafood fine-dining restaurants.

Boston, Massachusetts claims the No. 1 spot with one seafood fine-dining restaurant every 1.8 square miles. With 27 highly rated establishments across just 48.3 square miles, seafood lovers will find plenty to savor. Top-rated favorites include the elegant Ostra, known for its Mediterranean-inspired seafood dishes, and the classic Atlantic Fish Co, a longtime staple for fresh catches and refined service.

San Francisco, California ranks second with a fine-dining seafood restaurant every 1.9 square miles. With 25 upscale restaurants spread across 46.7 square miles, the city is a haven for seafood enthusiasts. Scoma’s Restaurant is a beloved destination for its fresh, locally sourced seafood, while La Mar Cocina Peruana San Francisco offers an authentic Peruvian seafood experience with a focus on vibrant ceviches and traditional dishes.

Miami, Florida comes in third, with one exceptional seafood restaurant every 2.3 square miles. Despite its smaller area of 36 square miles, the city boasts 16 top-rated seafood establishments. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab offers some of the freshest seafood in the city, while Area 31 is known for its innovative seafood dishes and spectacular views.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Cabo Villa Vegas Dave commented:

“This study reveals the top U.S. cities where seafood lovers can indulge in fine-dining experiences without having to travel far. Whether you're a local enthusiast or a traveler with a taste for the ocean's finest, these cities deliver premium seafood in close proximity—making it easy to enjoy exceptional meals with convenience.”

“What stands out is how densely packed these high-rated seafood establishments are in top-ranked cities like Boston and San Francisco. This makes them ideal destinations for culinary exploration, where one can savor multiple renowned restaurants in a single trip.”

Las Vegas, Nevada secures the fourth spot with one fine-dining seafood restaurant approximately every 2.3 square miles. The city covers 141.9 square miles and is home to 63 highly rated seafood establishments. Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab is a top choice known for its premium seafood and classic atmosphere, while Chart House offers a refined dining experience with a diverse seafood menu.

Washington, D.C. ranks fifth with one fine-dining seafood restaurant every 2.7 square miles, offering a strong selection of upscale options across its 61.1 square mile area. With 23 highly rated seafood establishments, the capital delivers on quality and variety. Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab is a standout for its consistent excellence and classic seafood offerings, while BlackSalt Fish Market & Restaurant is known for its fresh selections and elevated coastal cuisine.

New York City ranked sixth with one upscale seafood restaurant every 3.4 square miles, followed by Seattle (7th) with one every 4.7 square miles. Atlanta came in eighth with a ratio of 5.0, just ahead of Chicago (9th) at 5.8. Rounding out the top ten was Baltimore, which reported one high-rated seafood dining spot every 6.2 square miles.

Table for Extended Results:

Top 10 U.S. Cities for the Best Seafood Experience City State Area SqMiles Number of 4-star and above reviewed fine-dining restaurants for Seafood Sq Miles per restaurant Rank Boston Massachusetts 48.3 27 1.79 1 San Francisco California 46.7 25 1.87 2 Miami Florida 36 16 2.250 3 Las Vegas Nevada 141.9 63 2.252 4 Washington District of Columbia 61.1 23 2.66 5 New York City New York 300.5 89 3.38 6 Seattle Washington 84 18 4.67 7 Atlanta Georgia 135.3 27 5.01 8 Chicago Illinois 227.7 39 5.84 9 Baltimore Maryland 80.9 13 6.22 10

The study was conducted by Cabo Villa Vegas Dave, a luxury villa rental company that elevates the standards of Cabo San Lucas with unmatched exclusivity and exceptional service. Their villas often host celebrities and provide an extraordinary experience that goes beyond mere accommodations.