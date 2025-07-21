Top 12 Things to Do in Kerala, India

things in Kerala

Kerala, known as "God's Own Country," is a paradise with tranquil beaches, undulating hills, beautiful backwaters, and a rich cultural legacy. There are innumerable activities in Kerala that will make your trip unique, regardless of your interests in nature, adventure, or spirituality. You may easily and comfortably visit this dynamic state with the carefully chosen Kerala travel packages offered by Swastik Holiday. The following is a list of the best things to do while visiting Kerala.

List of Top 12 Things to Do in Kerala

1. Cruise the Backwaters of Alleppey

In Kerala, a houseboat trip in Alleppey is one of the most famous activities. You will experience Kerala's timeless rural life as you cruise along serene canals surrounded by swaying palm trees, where you can see kids splashing by the banks and fisherman throwing nets. For a wonderful experience that includes locally prepared meals, comfortable lodging, and captivating vistas, choose for an overnight cruise. An Alleppey houseboat stay is a must-do for families, couples, and lone travellers alike, and is often included in Kerala trip packages.

2. Rejuvenate with Ayurvedic Therapies

Ayurveda, the 5,000-year-old holistic healing science, originated in Kerala. Panchakarma, Abhyangam, and Shirodhara are among the genuine Ayurvedic treatments available at resorts in locations like Kovalam, Thekkady, and Varkala. Deep healing and relaxation are promised by Keralan Ayurveda, whether you're wanting to detox, reduce stress, or treat chronic illnesses. For a life-changing wellness experience, make sure your Kerala tour package includes a spa treatment.

3. Explore Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary

The Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, a wildlife lover's paradise, is situated in Thekkady. To see elephants, sambar deer, wild boar, and even the elusive tiger, you can take a bamboo rafting excursion, a jungle stroll, or a boat safari on Periyar Lake. The Western Ghats' cool climate and abundant vegetation make this a welcome diversion from the heat of the coast. For the ideal fusion of adrenaline and nature, include this activity in your Kerala trip schedule.

4. Trek Through the Hills of Munnar

Trekking in Munnar is a must-do in any Kerala adventure package if you love the outdoors and physical activity. Munnar's misty hills, covered in tea plantations, offer some of the best trekking experiences in Kerala, whether you're heading to the Anamudi Peak, Meesapulimala, or Top Station. These treks are a treat for both novice and experienced trekkers, and you'll come across waterfalls, rare flora, and panoramic vistas along the way.

5. Relax on the Beaches of Kovalam & Varkala

Kovalam and Varkala are some of South India's top beaches for people who are craving surf, sand, and sun. The crescent-shaped beach in Kovalam is well-known for water sports like surfing, parasailing, and catamaran trips. Backpackers and honeymooners love Varkala's cliff-top beach because of its natural springs and laid-back atmosphere. These seaside hideaways are perfect places to visit when on a family holiday or honeymoon package in Kerala.

6. Visit Temples and Cultural Sites

Kerala's terrain is dotted with historic temples, churches, and mosques, demonstrating the state's rich spiritual legacy. One of the wealthiest temples in the world, the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, attracts thousands of worshippers. Other important sites include the Guruvayur Temple, Jewish Synagogue in Kochi, and Bekal Fort. Don’t miss a Kathakali performance, the classical dance drama of Kerala, for a cultural immersion that highlights Kerala’s artistic spirit.

7. Taste Authentic Kerala Cuisine

A trip to Kerala would not be complete without the cuisine. Taste Keralan food, which is renowned for its use of fresh seafood, curry leaves, coconut, and spices. Malabar biryani, Karimeen pollichathu (pearl spot fish), Kerala sadya (a vegetarian feast on a banana leaf), and appam with stew are some of the delicacies you shouldn't miss. To introduce visitors to the culinary charm of Kerala, many Swastik Holiday trip packages incorporate meal experiences, cooking demonstrations, or food walks.

8. Walk Through Spice Plantations

Rich spice farms that produce cardamom, black pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla can be found in Wayanad, Thekkady, and Munnar. Visitors can learn about the production and processing of spices that made Kerala a centre of historic trade during guided plantation walks. These trips are fragrant and educational! Fresh, organic spices are also available for purchase straight from the supplier, making them the ideal memento of your tour to Kerala.

9. Ride the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (via Palakkad)

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage train ride, is accessible from Palakkad in Kerala, although being officially part of Tamil Nadu. You will go through tea estates, pine forests, and charming colonial towns like Ooty on this picturesque excursion. A great complement to any family tour or senior-friendly Kerala package, this leisurely expedition is a nostalgic experience that transports you back in time.

10. Watch the Sunset at Kanyakumari (Day Trip)

Kanyakumari is a well-liked day trip destination from Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala, situated in Tamil Nadu, just across the border. It is the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and Arabian Sea and the southernmost point of continental India. It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to watch the sunset at Kanyakumari, particularly from the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Such cross-state sightseeing choices are part of the customised Kerala travel packages offered by Swastik Holiday.

11. Discover Hidden Waterfalls

Kerala is endowed with a number of breathtaking waterfalls that are tucked away in the Western Ghats. Often referred to as the "Niagara of India," Athirappilly Falls is a magnificent sight close to Thrissur. Other picturesque waterfalls are Palaruvi near Kollam, Soochipara Falls in Kalpetta, and Meenmutty in Wayanad. These waterfalls are great for wildlife photography, picnics, and trekking. The majority are covered by Kerala ecotourism tours offered by Swastik Holiday.

12. Celebrate Festivals Like a Local

Kerala is renowned for its vibrant festivals, which each provide an insight into the state's varied customs. The most well-known is Onam, a harvest celebration that includes boat races, floral carpets, and traditional dances like Thiruvathira. The temple celebration known as Thrissur Pooram is a dazzling display of pyrotechnics, elephants in captivity, and musical groups. For a stronger bond with the land and its people, schedule your trip to Kerala around these cultural extravaganzas.

Conclusion: Why Kerala is a Must-Visit with Swastik Holiday

Kerala provides a comprehensive tourist experience unlike any other, encompassing beaches, backwaters, Ayurveda, and adventure. Every area has an own charm and tale to share. Whether you're planning a wellness retreat, a family tour, or a honeymoon, you can experience the best of this verdant, culturally rich state with Swastik Holiday's carefully thought-out Kerala tour packages. Let Kerala be the destination of your next trip; here, hospitality, culture, and environment all coexist harmoniously.