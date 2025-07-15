Top 5 ways Brits are saving money on their holidays this Summer

Ernesto Suarez, CEO, Gigasure

Despite rising financial pressures, going on holiday this summer is still a top priority for many. New research out highlights the five key ways holidaymakers are keeping costs down this year.

New research has found that 40% of Brits are scaling back their holiday plans as financial pressures continue to take hold.

The research, from travel insurance provider Gigasure, shows that although we are concerned about money, many of us still want to go on holiday this summer, so are finding ways to save money in doing so. This includes choosing destinations that are not necessarily on our wish list with the research showing that 20% of individuals are forgoing their ideal holiday and choosing a lower-cost destination instead.

The survey identified the top five ways Brits are saving money on holidays this year:

Top five ways to save money on holidays this summer

Reducing the number of holidays they go on (27%) Booking holidays further in advance to secure better deals (26%) Opting for shorter trips to manage their costs better (17%) Choosing to holiday in the UK instead of abroad (17%) Choosing self-catering options to save money on dining (14%)

Ernesto Suarez, CEO, Gigasure: “For so many, going on holiday is an exciting part of the year and something that everyone works towards. As our research shows, financial pressures have changed the way individuals approach holiday planning. For some this means reducing the number of trips they go on or being more organised and booking further ahead. For others it means still having that break, but choosing UK destinations instead of going abroad, having shorter breaks and going for reduced dining options.

Gigasure is, however, urging travellers to ensure they purchase travel insurance and not to cut corners to save a few pennies.

“Travel is all about being able to relax and enjoy activities and new experiences and an opportunity to leave our worries at home for a bit. This is key for looking after our health and wellbeing, giving us a break away from the routine of everyday life. When we are feeling the pinch financially, the last thing we want is to be left out of pocket should anything happen – this might be your flight being delayed, your luggage goes missing or there is a medical emergency. Ensuring you have adequate travel insurance is still key. Trying to save money here could end up costing you tens of thousands of pounds should something happen while you are away.

“Regardless of what your holiday plans are, it’s still a big financial commitment. I urge anyone planning to get away to purchase travel insurance to cover their trip as soon as they book it. If you find that you are unable to go, or something happens while you’re there, you at least have peace of mind that you should be covered for most of your expenses.”