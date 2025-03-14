Top ballerina takes Alton Towers Resort’s record-breaking new ride for a SPIN ahead of opening

Birmingham Royal Ballet Soloist Karla Doorbar tackles Toxicator - Alton Towers Resort’s newest attraction

One of Britain’s leading ballerinas has been left in a spin - after becoming the first member of the public to experience the extreme thrills of Alton Towers’ newest attraction - Toxicator.

Toxicator is the only topspin ride of its kind in the UK - with extreme spin patterns exerting heart-pounding centrifugal forces on those brave enough to ride it.

Karla Doorbar, a Soloist with the world-renowned Birmingham Royal Ballet, was asked to put the record-breaking ride through its paces ahead of its official opening on Saturday (March 15).

She was approached as a result of her lifelong dedication to mastering spin in a profession that demands the ultimate strength and precision.

The mother of one estimates she has unleashed close to half a million pirouettes in a career that has seen her spin across some of ballet’s greatest stages.

These include the Royal Opera House, Sadler’s Wells and BRB’s home base of Birmingham Hippodrome as well as multiple venues across Europe, Asia and America.

Standing at a record-breaking 78ft high thanks to its setting on a 16ft elevated platform within the park’s Forbidden Valley, it is flanked by the ominous Nemesis Reborn, which was revamped last year after an incredible 18-month transformation.

Karla, 32, has had a lifelong love for Alton Towers Resort. Growing up in nearby Stoke-on-Trent she was a frequent visitor as a child - and as a mum to a 10-month-old daughter, is looking forward to many more trips in the future.

She said: “Throughout my training and career I’ve devoted countless hours to perfecting the pirouette - whether performing on world-renowned stages or in the studio.

“It has taken immense levels of focus over many years to develop the strength and power that this entails.

“So when Alton Towers invited me to be the first to take on the unrivalled spinning power of Toxicator I jumped at the chance. Riding it is an incredible experience and will give riders an unrivalled sense of the intense power of spin.”

Karla enrolled at The Royal Ballet School in London at the age of 11. After graduation she joined Birmingham Royal Ballet in 2011. Her career has taken her across the globe to Japan, Spain, Germany and the USA. Notable performances include her dream role as Clara in The Nutcracker, a role she has performed annually.

Those brave enough to submit to the spin can do so from Saturday March 15 when the record-breaking ride officially opens. Guests can also experience the ride for the first time in the dark as part of the Alton After Dark event.

Bianca Sammut, Vice President of Alton Towers Resort said: “Toxicator is the latest example of how Alton Towers continues to set new standards for heart-pounding attractions.

“As one of Britain’s most accomplished ballerinas there are few people who know more about spins and pirouettes than Karla - which is why we are so delighted that she is amongst the first to experience the head-spinning thrills of Toxicator.”

