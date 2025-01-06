Top budget-friendly destinations in Portugal to explore during the off-peak season

A new study identifies Silves as the most affordable destination in Portugal during the off-peak season.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silves has been identified as the most affordable destination in Portugal during the off-peak season in a new study conducted by travel experts at Lisbon Tickets & Tours.

The study examined the average cost of flights, hotels, food, beer, and taxis during the off-peak season. These factors were combined into a weighted overall score out of 100 to determine which destinations were the most affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travelling during the off-peak season has its pros and cons. While smaller crowds and lower costs can be enticing, travellers must contend with cooler weather and the possibility that more attractions and facilities may be closed during this time.

Silves, a city in the Algarve region, ranks first, scoring 61.34 out of 100. The average flight cost from the UK is £49.60, the average nightly hotel cost is £73.16, and a beer costs around £2.50.

Vila Real de Santo António, a city and civil parish in the Algarve, ranks second with a score of 61.02 out of 100. On average, a flight from the UK costs £49.60, a hotel costs £67.85 per night, and a beer costs around £2.50.

Ponta Delgada, the largest municipality in the Azores region, ranks third with an overall score of 58.69 out of 100. The average cost of a flight from the UK is £82.65, a hotel costs an average of £81.28 per night, and a beer would cost just £1.33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lagos, one of the most visited destinations in the Algarve, ranks fourth with a score of 58.59 out of 100. The average cost for a flight from the UK is £49.60, the average cost of a hotel is £79.22 per night, and a beer would cost an average of £1.67.

Porto, the second-largest city in Portugal, is fifth with a score of 58.20 out of 100. A flight from the UK costs an average of £62.70, a hotel costs an average of £88 per night, and a beer costs an average of £2.50.

Braga, a city in the far north of Portugal, ranks sixth with a score of 56.99 out of 100. A flight from the UK costs an average of £62.70, the average cost of a hotel is £73.07, and a beer would cost an average of £1.88.

Ranking seventh is Coimbra, a riverfront city in central Portugal, with a score of 53.74 out of 100. The average cost of a flight from the UK is £64.38, a hotel is an average of £72.58, and a beer costs an average of £1.67.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerês, a national park located in the northwest of Portugal, ranks eighth with a score of 53.54 out of 100. A flight from the UK costs an average of £62.70, a hotel costs an average of £73.93, and a beer costs around £1.88.

Faro ranks ninth with a score of 52.95 out of 100. The average cost of a flight from the UK is £49.57, a hotel is an average of £91.42 per night, and a beer costs an average of £1.67.

Finally, Évora, the capital city of the Alentejo region, ranks tenth with a score of 51.11 out of 100. A flight from the UK costs an average of £64.38, a hotel costs an average of £80.72, and a beer would cost just £0.83.

Commenting on the findings, Magdalena Petrusic, travel expert from Lisbon Tickets & Tours, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Portugal offers a range of affordable destinations to visit during the off-peak season, making it a great choice for budget-conscious travellers. This study highlights the cost-effective appeal of these locations while also showcasing some picturesque places to visit.

"By analysing aspects like accommodation, dining options, and overall travel expenses, the findings provide valuable insights for budget travellers and trip planners, showcasing which destinations offer the most enjoyable and memorable experiences in Portugal at a fraction of the usual price."