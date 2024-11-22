Top destination dupes For UK and Europe's most popular Christmas markets

For those who dream of wandering through twinkling Christmas markets, sipping mulled wine, and soaking up festive cheer - but without the price tag and heavy crowds - Planet Cruise has curated a list of alternative destinations that capture the magic of Europe’s famous markets.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as “dupes” for their striking resemblance to the world-renowned holiday destinations, these charming Christmas market spots offer authentic seasonal experiences, often at a fraction of the cost.

Less crowded UK markets you could be visiting this Christmas instead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swap Manchester’s Sprawling Christmas Markets for the Chester Christmas Market

Manchester’s renowned Christmas markets are a holiday highlight, but Chester’s Christmas Market in the medieval town centre offers the same variety of goods, festive foods, and mulled wine in a smaller, charming setting.

Situated around the historic Town Hall and Cathedral, Chester’s market includes over 70 wooden chalets, traditional food stalls, and local entertainment in a cosy atmosphere perfect for families.

Chester provides a more affordable, relaxed experience, plus you can enjoy the beautiful Christmas lights without battling large crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ditch Edinburgh’s Princes Street Market for the Dundee Christmas Market

While Edinburgh’s Christmas market is packed with attractions, Dundee offers a quaint and less crowded experience, with a vibrant array of stalls, holiday foods, and handcrafted gifts.

Known for its creative arts scene, Dundee’s Christmas Market is a great place to find unique, locally made gifts and artisanal treats, along with winter warmers and seasonal Scottish fare.

Dundee’s festive offerings come with lower accommodation and dining costs, providing a more relaxed, budget-conscious alternative to Scotland’s capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of London’s Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Head to Blenheim Palace’s Christmas Market

Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland is grand, but the Christmas Market at Blenheim Palace, set against the stunning backdrop of this UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers a similarly grand experience with fewer crowds.

Stalls are filled with artisanal gifts, seasonal foods, and warm drinks, and Blenheim’s Light Trail is a must-see, featuring thousands of twinkling lights illuminating the gardens.

Blenheim offers a more intimate, family-friendly setting with a scenic Christmas experience, minus the London crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Europe Markets to visit to avoid the crowds and cut the costs

Instead of Vienna, Try Graz, Austria

Graz offers a cosy holiday market atmosphere with stalls spread across its Old Town, all beautifully decorated in holiday lights. Expect fewer crowds but a similarly enchanting setting, with the famous ice nativity scene and Styrian holiday delicacies like mulled cider and pumpkin-seed oils.

Expect traditional crafts, Austrian Christmas pastries, and gingerbread cookies to name a few stalls. Graz offers more affordable accommodations and local fare while retaining Austria’s iconic holiday spirit.

Trade Munich’s Crowds for Nuremberg’s Cosy Market

Nuremberg is famous for its Christkindlesmarkt, but is often less crowded than Munich. This medieval city offers an impressive traditional market with a focus on handcrafted gifts, like wooden toys and Nuremberg gingerbread, while maintaining a more relaxed atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accommodations in Nuremberg are generally more affordable, and travellers can enjoy a more leisurely pace without sacrificing tradition.

Swap Prague for Český Krumlov, Czech Republic

Just a few hours from Prague, the UNESCO town of Český Krumlov is transformed into a holiday wonderland each December. Known for its baroque architecture and small, intimate market, visitors can find authentic crafts, hearty holiday foods, and live nativity scenes.

Český Krumlov offers cheaper food and lodging options compared to the capital, making it ideal for those seeking charm on a budget.

Trade Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens for Estonia’s Tallinn Christmas Market

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Tivoli Gardens is beloved for its enchanting holiday decor, Tallinn’s medieval market offers a similarly picturesque experience with historic charm, traditional crafts, and fewer visitors.

Tallinn Christmas market offers a towering Christmas tree, local Estonian crafts, and festive concerts in the heart of the Old Town.

Estonia is generally more affordable than Denmark, making this an ideal choice for travellers looking for a fairytale winter escape.

“With the increasing popularity of Europe’s Christmas markets, we wanted to highlight these hidden gems that are equally magical,” says Dave Mills, Chief Commercial Director at Planet Cruise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These alternatives offer everything people love about traditional markets—lights, local crafts, and festive treats—while giving travellers a more laid-back, budget-friendly experience.”

If you’d like to find out more about different types of cruises, please follow this link- https://www.planetcruise.com/en/family-cruises