Top destination dupes For UK and Europe's most popular Christmas markets
Known as “dupes” for their striking resemblance to the world-renowned holiday destinations, these charming Christmas market spots offer authentic seasonal experiences, often at a fraction of the cost.
Less crowded UK markets you could be visiting this Christmas instead
Swap Manchester’s Sprawling Christmas Markets for the Chester Christmas Market
Manchester’s renowned Christmas markets are a holiday highlight, but Chester’s Christmas Market in the medieval town centre offers the same variety of goods, festive foods, and mulled wine in a smaller, charming setting.
Situated around the historic Town Hall and Cathedral, Chester’s market includes over 70 wooden chalets, traditional food stalls, and local entertainment in a cosy atmosphere perfect for families.
Chester provides a more affordable, relaxed experience, plus you can enjoy the beautiful Christmas lights without battling large crowds.
Ditch Edinburgh’s Princes Street Market for the Dundee Christmas Market
While Edinburgh’s Christmas market is packed with attractions, Dundee offers a quaint and less crowded experience, with a vibrant array of stalls, holiday foods, and handcrafted gifts.
Known for its creative arts scene, Dundee’s Christmas Market is a great place to find unique, locally made gifts and artisanal treats, along with winter warmers and seasonal Scottish fare.
Dundee’s festive offerings come with lower accommodation and dining costs, providing a more relaxed, budget-conscious alternative to Scotland’s capital.
Instead of London’s Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Head to Blenheim Palace’s Christmas Market
Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland is grand, but the Christmas Market at Blenheim Palace, set against the stunning backdrop of this UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers a similarly grand experience with fewer crowds.
Stalls are filled with artisanal gifts, seasonal foods, and warm drinks, and Blenheim’s Light Trail is a must-see, featuring thousands of twinkling lights illuminating the gardens.
Blenheim offers a more intimate, family-friendly setting with a scenic Christmas experience, minus the London crowds.
Europe Markets to visit to avoid the crowds and cut the costs
Instead of Vienna, Try Graz, Austria
Graz offers a cosy holiday market atmosphere with stalls spread across its Old Town, all beautifully decorated in holiday lights. Expect fewer crowds but a similarly enchanting setting, with the famous ice nativity scene and Styrian holiday delicacies like mulled cider and pumpkin-seed oils.
Expect traditional crafts, Austrian Christmas pastries, and gingerbread cookies to name a few stalls. Graz offers more affordable accommodations and local fare while retaining Austria’s iconic holiday spirit.
Trade Munich’s Crowds for Nuremberg’s Cosy Market
Nuremberg is famous for its Christkindlesmarkt, but is often less crowded than Munich. This medieval city offers an impressive traditional market with a focus on handcrafted gifts, like wooden toys and Nuremberg gingerbread, while maintaining a more relaxed atmosphere.
Accommodations in Nuremberg are generally more affordable, and travellers can enjoy a more leisurely pace without sacrificing tradition.
Swap Prague for Český Krumlov, Czech Republic
Just a few hours from Prague, the UNESCO town of Český Krumlov is transformed into a holiday wonderland each December. Known for its baroque architecture and small, intimate market, visitors can find authentic crafts, hearty holiday foods, and live nativity scenes.
Český Krumlov offers cheaper food and lodging options compared to the capital, making it ideal for those seeking charm on a budget.
Trade Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens for Estonia’s Tallinn Christmas Market
Although Tivoli Gardens is beloved for its enchanting holiday decor, Tallinn’s medieval market offers a similarly picturesque experience with historic charm, traditional crafts, and fewer visitors.
Tallinn Christmas market offers a towering Christmas tree, local Estonian crafts, and festive concerts in the heart of the Old Town.
Estonia is generally more affordable than Denmark, making this an ideal choice for travellers looking for a fairytale winter escape.
“With the increasing popularity of Europe’s Christmas markets, we wanted to highlight these hidden gems that are equally magical,” says Dave Mills, Chief Commercial Director at Planet Cruise.
“These alternatives offer everything people love about traditional markets—lights, local crafts, and festive treats—while giving travellers a more laid-back, budget-friendly experience.”
