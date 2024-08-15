Top filming locations to visit in 2024 revealed, as UK location beats iconic La La Land spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The most popular film locations you can visit across the globe this year have been revealed - with two London locations on the list

From Bridget Jones’ bustling London apartment to retracing Forrest Gump’s footsteps in Washington DC, Betway has rounded up the most popular film locations you can visit across the globe this year.

The popularity of each location was measured by a unique index score - based on the number of hashtags and views each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Trip Advisor rankings - with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martha’s Vineyard, in Massachusetts, bagged first place as the top location, which was used for the 1975 film Jaws. You can take a tour over the American Legion Memorial Bridge, around the Edgartown Harbour - or even hop in a kayak across the Sengekontacket Pond if you’re a real thrillseeker.

In second place were some of the University College of London buildings, located on Gower Street, in Bloomsbury, London. Many will recognise these buildings from the 2010 film Inception, as they acted as the Paris School of Architecture. Following behind was the home to most of Breaking Bad’s scenes, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Making the top five was the picturesque towering mountains of Glencoe, in the Scottish Highlands - one of the many locations for the James Bond film Skyfall - as well as one of LA’s most iconic filming locations, the Griffith Observatory. It proved to be a popular one to visit after making an appearance in the rom-com, La La Land.

Beating Bridget Jones’ apartment - based in Borough Market, London - was the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, used for Forrest and Jenny’s emotional reunion in Forrest Gump.

Meanwhile, Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh - featured in the Netflix series One Day - wasn’t far behind, beating Crazy Rich Asians film location, Marina Bay Sands Hotel and Casino, based in Singapore.