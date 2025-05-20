Top free kids’ Place holidays from Holiday Hypermarket

20th May 2025
TUI SUNEO Serenity Bay
Holiday Hypermarket has highlighted a selection of great-value Free Kids’ Place holidays, where one child can travel, stay, and dine for free on a wide range of family-friendly getaways.

These excellent-value deals span popular destinations such as Bulgaria, the Canaries, Turkey, and beyond – each offering sunshine, entertainment, and great savings. Whether you're after a hotel with splash pools and kids’ clubs or something more relaxed, there’s a perfect option for every type of traveller.

Current highlights include:

TUI SUNEO Serenity Bay, Bulgaria

  • Departing on 6th June from Birmingham
  • 7 nights in a 1 Bedroom Family Room
  • All Inclusive board basis
  • £850 total cost for 2 adults 1 child

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/46382/tui-suneo-serenity-bay?holidayId=22196898674&searchId=52594621311&beach=true

HL Rio Playa Blanca, Lanzarote

  • Departing on 1st June from London Luton
  • 7 nights in a Twin Room
  • All Inclusive board basis
  • £1,074 total cost for 2 adults 1 child

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/20012/hl-rio-playa-blanca?holidayId=22196913766&searchId=52594621311&beach=true

Julian Club Hotel, Turkey

  • Departs on 30th September from London Stansted
  • 7 nights in a Twin Room
  • ​All Inclusive board basis
  • £1,088 total cost for 2 adults 1 child

https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/details/15005/julian-club-hotel?holidayId=22196914670&searchId=52594621311&beach=true

“These free kids’ places offer exceptional value and are ideal for families planning ahead or looking for a last-minute deal,” said Dominic Vanacore, Sales and Marketing Manager at Holiday Hypermarket. “It’s one of the easiest ways to make your holiday budget go further – and still enjoy all the perks of a family-friendly resort.”

Browse all current free kids' place deals at https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/deals/free-kids-places.

