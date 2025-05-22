Top tips for a hassle-free bank holiday road trip

Driving photo by Mark Stuckey on Unsplash

Is it the traffic? The last-minute packing frenzy? Or maybe the sinking realisation that your tyres look a little… flat? Whatever it is, bank holiday road trips are meant to be fun—not a chaotic test of stress levels. The good news? A hassle-free road trip is possible. Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) UK has shared some expert tips to help ensure your bank holiday drive is smooth, safe, and packed with fun.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Start with a pre-trip check-up

Your car is about to become your home on wheels for the weekend. Treat it like one. Before you set off, take 10–15 minutes to check the basics.

Tyre pressure and tread

Under- or over-inflated tyres can compromise your car's performance and safety. Use a pressure gauge to adjust them according to your manufacturer’s recommendations. Also, check the tread depth. Legally, your tyres need at least 1.6mm, but for safety, aim for at least 3mm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oil levels

Without enough engine oil, even the shortest trips can lead to overheating or breakdowns. Use your car's dipstick to check the oil level and top it up if needed.

Lights and wipers

Don’t forget to test your headlights, brake lights, and indicators, as well as your windscreen wipers and washer fluid. Wet weather (synonymous with a British summer) and poorly lit roads can cause serious issues if these aren't functioning properly.

Plan your route and stops

Bank holiday weekends tend to bring heavier traffic, so a bit of route pre-planning can spare you some headaches.

If your vehicle doesn’t have a built-in navigation system, navigation apps like Google Maps, Waze, or Apple Maps can give you real-time traffic updates and recommend alternative routes if you hit unexpected delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re in a battery electric vehicle (BEV), knowing where charging stations are along your route is essential. Apps like Zapmap or A Better Route Planner can help you pinpoint charge points ahead of time. Align your charging stops with meal breaks to make the most of your downtime.

Longer term, a vehicle service plan can ensure your car is well-maintained and road-trip ready, giving you one less thing to worry about. With fixed costs and expert care, these plans help prevent unexpected issues and expenses, so you can focus on enjoying your bank holiday adventure.

Take regular breaks

Even the best routes can feel tedious after a few hours behind the wheel. Long stretches of driving lead to fatigue, which poses serious safety risks. Take at least a 15-minute break every two hours of driving. Use the stops to stretch your legs, grab a coffee, or refresh with a quick walk.

James Taylor, Head of Product (Non-Asset Based) at Volkswagen Financial Services UK comments: "Preparation is key to enjoying a safe and stress-free road trip. Ensuring your car is well-maintained not only reduces the risk of unexpected issues but also makes the journey smoother and more enjoyable. Regular servicing provides the confidence that your vehicle is ready for the road, allowing you to focus on creating memorable experiences with your loved ones rather than worrying about potential setbacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With long weekends just around the corner, many families are gearing up for their next adventure. Whether you're heading to the seaside, visiting relatives, or exploring the countryside, careful planning can make the difference between a great getaway and a travel nightmare.”

A successful bank holiday road trip isn’t about rushing to your destination; it’s about making the whole experience memorable. Planning your route in advance can make all the difference. Whether you're navigating EV charge points, preparing snacks for the family, or charting the perfect detour to a hidden gem, the extra effort now will pay off later.