With summer, comes the excitement of festival season and many music lovers will find themselves hoping for the British weather to hold out.

But for festival goers with sensitive or eczema-prone skin, it isn’t just heavy rain and leaky tents they need to be prepared for.

With limited shower facilities and exposure to the British weather, it’s important for people with dry skin to take extra care when attending festivals.

Here, Paula Oliver, Dermatology Nurse Consultant, shares her top tips for looking after festival skin.

Top tips for festival goers with sensitive skin

Protect yourself from the sun

If you’re dancing in a field all day, chances are you'll be exposed to the sun for long periods. Eczema and other skin conditions can be aggravated by the heat, so it’s best to avoid exposure where possible1. Seek out shade and cover your skin with a lightweight scarf or shawl, made of skin-friendly fabrics such as silk, cotton or bamboo2.

It’s also important to make sure you use an SPF 30+ suncream throughout the day. When looking for a suitable sun cream, use a product containing titanium and/or zinc dioxide, as this will sit on the skin rather than being absorbed3. Not only can sunburn damage the skin, it can also dry it out and make it feel very uncomfortable so make sure to moisturise with an emollient 30 minutes before applying suncream4.

Dress to impress

Part of the fun of a festival is dressing up, but party outfits can also be a nightmare for those with dry skin. Scratchy sequins and glitter can really irritate the skin, so try to go for a more soothing fabric like silk, if you can5. Likewise, be mindful of your make-up and try to avoid waterproof make up, which may require you to scrub your skin harder to get off, leaving it red and sore6.

Cleanse

When you’re far from a shower, one of the best options for getting clean when fresh water isn’t an option is using wet wipes. Where possible, choose water wipes as these will avoid fragrance and other ingredients that may trigger your eczema and other allergies for those with sensitive skin7.

Hydrate

Just like it is important to keep skin moisturised using a moisturiser, it is also important to keep skin well hydrated from within. Making sure you drink plenty of water is always important, but particularly at a festival, where water isn’t on hand throughout the day8.

It’s also worth noting the dehydrating effects of alcohol (often found in abundance at festivals) which can often leave skin feeling dry. For those suffering from eczema or psoriasis, alcohol can cause symptoms of existing skin conditions to worsen9. If you notice your skin is particularly bad after drinking, it might be best to limit your alcohol intake at festivals.

