Top UK cities for perfect last-minute getaway

Family days out at Edinburgh Castle

A new study has revealed the best areas in the UK for winter breaks, with Edinburgh taking the top spot.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive season may be over, but there's no better way to conquer the January blues than by booking a cosy staycation. Never mind a holiday to somewhere hot – if you want to embrace the chilly weather, there are plenty of spots in the UK that are even more beautiful this time of year.

That’s why UK holiday experts Hot Tub Breaks investigated the best UK towns and cities for a winter break. The study examined hotel prices, average snowfall during winter, affordability of local restaurants, Instagram popularity according to seasonal posts, and Google searches for people inquiring about visiting the location during the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each factor was assigned a score out of 10, with ‘0’ being the worst for winter breaks and ‘10’ being the best. Then, an overall index score out of 100 was calculated to produce a ranking of the areas.

The area that was revealed as the best for winter breaks was Edinburgh, with an overall index score of 63.7 out of 100. Many people were interested in visiting Edinburgh over the season, and it ranked best in average monthly searches with a total of 130,000, generating a score of 7.66 out of 10 for this factor.

Edinburgh is home to a host of attractions that make it the perfect place to visit during winter. The frosty Scottish weather enhances the beauty of historic sites such as Calton Hill, Arthur’s Seat and Edinburgh Castle. If you’re seeking breathtaking scenery over the winter months, Edinburgh is the place for you.

Blackpool ranked second, generating an index score of 63.39 out of 100. Blackpool performed well in both hotel and meal affordability, with scores of 10 and 9.75 out of 10, respectively. This equated to average costs of £72.18 for a room per night and £45 for a 3-course meal for two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a seaside town may not be the most obvious choice for a winter break, its low expense is a big draw. Plus, Blackpool’s beaches are delightful at this time of year – just remember to wrap up.

Following in third place was Glasgow, with an index score of 62.92 out of 100. Glasgow ranked high due to the city’s affordable hotel prices, corresponding to an average room price of £102.39 per night.

Scotland’s biggest city is a wonderful winter destination, not only for its affordability but also for its variety of cultural attractions. A trip to the Scottish Opera, Ballet, or National Theatre would be an enchanting addition to any winter getaway.

In fourth was Manchester, with an index score of 61.82 out of 100. As a major shopping hub, Manchester is the ultimate match for shopaholics, regardless of whether you’re looking to buy locally sourced gifts for your loved ones or make the most of the January sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding out the top five was Birmingham, with an index score of 58.92 out of 100. Birmingham was deemed another hotspot for affordable hotels over winter, with an average room costing £104.26 per night.

Birmingham is bustling and full of life, with the city offering plenty of things to do. Whether you want to go ice skating, enjoy some chocolate at Cadbury World with the family, or have some drinks down the pub, Birmingham is one of the best places to be this winter.

Nottingham ranked sixth, generating an index score of 58 out of 100. Nottingham performed well in both hotel and meal affordability, with scores of 8.77 and 9.75 out of 10, respectively. This equated to average costs of £90.95 per night for a room and £45 for a 3-course meal for two.

Taking the seventh spot was Liverpool, with an overall index score of 57.4 out of 100, whereas Aberdeen placed eighth, with an overall index score of 56.96 out of 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Placing ninth was York, with an index score of 55.21 out of 100. If you opt to visit York, you could enjoy some candlelit carols at York Minster or venture down the beloved cobbled streets, which are even more magical during the winter.

Sheffield followed in tenth, with an index score of 54.5 out of 100. Sheffield is an excellent base for Brits wanting to celebrate in a welcoming city while venturing out to nearby attractions. Chatsworth House is just a few miles away and provides a relaxed, cosy day out.

Commenting on the findings, Charlie Howes, Director of Hot Tub Breaks said: “While it may be tempting to escape the cold weather, it can be costly or require too much time off work for many people. UK winter getaways are the best way to escape from the humdrum of everyday life while enjoying new surroundings and embracing the seasonal chill. They're particularly enjoyable in January or February, when you may be feeling the loss of excitement and relaxation that often comes with the festive season.

“There are many magnificent towns and cities to choose from, and you are likely to have a wonderful time with friends or family wherever you go. However, some areas may be more appealing than others, especially if affordability or atmosphere are important factors for you. Many of the top spots are situated in the North due to their inexpensive hospitality and striking natural surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Regardless of whether you’re booking a quick weekend break, a week-long excursion, or something in between, there's something for everyone in these wonderful cities.”

This information was provided by https://hottub-breaks.co.uk/