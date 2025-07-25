Tour de France 2025 spikes huge interest in cycling getaways with Jet2holidays

Jet2 cycling holidays

Jet2holidays sees a strong increase in traffic to its cycling holiday pages as the famous race takes place - Enjoy sunshine from the saddle in Fuerteventura, Italy, Costa Dorada, Costa Blanca, or the Algarve - Pre-book bike transfers and 32kg bike carriage for ease, with one in every four bikes travelling for free in groups of ten plus

As this year’s Tour de France reaches its climax, holidaymakers are showing strong interest in cycling holidays, according to Jet2holidays.

The UK’s largest tour operator is currently seeing healthy customer traffic to its cycling holiday pages, as the annual bicycle race inspires riders to combine their hobby with a getaway abroad.

Le Tour is famous for its breathtaking stages, including everything from Brittany’s coastal charm to the dramatic climbs of Massif Central.

To celebrate, Jet2holidaysis shining a spotlight on its top cycling holidays, including routes worthy of featuring in the world’s most iconic road bike race.

Trade Le Tour’s Lorient and Quimper for the sunny inland loops of Fuerteventura, or swap the challenging ascent from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy for Costa Dorada’s beautiful coastal paths of Calpe, featuring views worthy of a yellow jersey effort.

Jet2holidayshas a wide range of brilliant bike breaks available to the Canary Islands, Portugal, Spain and Italy, proving France isn’t the only European country that boasts challenging climbs, thrilling descents, and bike-friendly roads.

All cycling holidays benefit from all the usual perks from the Which? Recommended Provider, including VIP customer service, 22kg baggage plus 10kg hand luggage, return flights with Jet2.com and ATOL protection.

Each destination is also home to some of Europe’s must-visit cycle routes and an impressive range of specialist hotels with cycling facilities. For added convenience, customers have the option to add on 32kg bike carriage and bike transfers. In addition, one in every four bikes go free for parties of ten people or more – making it easy to turn your cycling holiday into a family or group affair.

The second-largest Canary Island is known for its beautiful beaches, dramatic sand dunes and volcanic landscapes. Fuerteventura’s flat, clear roads, balmy climate, and constant cool breeze are perfect for practising your sprints. The scenic rides and inland loops are likely to mirror the Atlantic stages at the Tour De France (Lorient to Brittany). Not only is the island’s most popular resort, Correlejo, scenic and buzzing – it’s also close to short and speedy cycling routes to get your blood pumping.

Best routes for:

All the family: Corralejo > Puerto Del Rosario – 30.2km

Leisurely pedallers: El Cotillo > Jarugo – 30km

A pro challenge: Playitas > Antigua > Pajara > Playitas – 77.5km

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Fuerteventura, 4 star Alua Suites Fuerteventura, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Birmingham on 29th September.

Price: £999 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance, bike carriage and return sports transfers.

From rolling hillsides to mighty mountains, Italy boasts an enchanting range of environments to race through or take at a slower pace. Like Le Tour’s transitional days in stage 8, Saint-Méen-le-Grand to Laval Espace Mayenne, the staggeringly beautiful lakes offer gentle, idyllic paths, and more challenging terrain for those looking to test themselves. Lake Garda’s much anticipated cycle path is still under construction, and is set to open in 2026, but already provides lakeside views for all the family.

Best routes for:

Daredevils: Riva del Garda > Salo > Sirmione > Torri del Benaco > Riva del Garda – 147.4km

Seasoned pros: Viareggio > Camaiore > Montemagno > Lucca – 84.7km

Leisurely pedallers: Peschiera del Garda > Mantova > Peschiera del Garda – 76.6km

Jet2holidays – Italy, Lake Garda, 4 star Hotel Bella Italia, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Luton on 17th September.

Price: £779 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance, bike carriage and return sports transfers.

Costa Dorada is the perfect destination for experienced cyclists to test their endurance. Its 2,000km of smooth, quiet roads span majestic mountains and forested hillsides, coastlines and inland climbs. Just like some of the final stretches in the Tour De France, with testing mountain terrain from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy De Sancy, cyclists can choose from ambitious mountain climbs in the Serra del Monstant range and leisurely coastal routes to recover.

Best routes for:

Daredevils: Salou > La Mussera > Cambrils – 60.9km

Thrill-seekers: Falset > Margalef > Falset – 68.2km

Seasoned climbers: Cambrils > Vilapena > Cambrils – 40.5km

Jet2holidays – Spain, Costa Dorada, 3+ star Medplaya Hotel Calypso, 7 nights half-board departing from Leeds Bradford on 28th August.

Price: £799 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance, bike carriage and return sports transfers.

Costa Blanca is a land of cycling contrasts. Its sun-kissed Mediterranean coastline supplies plenty of flat, gentle routes, including along the coastal paths of Benidorm and Calpe. Turn inland for rocky peaks and plunging green valleys – a tougher mountain terrain worthy of any pro. For the ultimate test, take on the La Marina Alta Prueba route, offering steep inclines and dramatic scenery.

Best routes for:

Seasoned cyclists: Benidorm > Calpe > Benidorm – 95km

Leisurely pedallers: Benidorm > Jalon > Benidorm – 67km

Keen climbers: Benidorm > Finestrat > Benidorm – 83km

Jet2holidays – Spain, Costa Blanca, 4 star Hotel Servigroup Venus, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 29th August.

Price: £829 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance, bike carriage and return sports transfers.

A location with year-round warmth, varied terrain, and a wealth of well-paved coastal and inland roads, the Portuguese Algarve is a haven for cyclists. Try Alvor for fantastic designated coastal roads or hit Monchique for steeper stretches. Whether your priority is seeing the sights or pushing yourself to your limits, cycling the Algarve will enchant your senses.

Best routes for:

Leisurely peddlers: Vilamoura > Loulé > Vilamoura – 60km

Epic views: Monchique > Portela da Viúva-Selão > Portela do Vale > Monchique – 51km

Adventurers: São Martinho > Santo Antonio > São Roque > Monte > Caminho dos Pretos > Curral dos Romeiros > São Martinho – 28.4km

Jet2holidays – Portugal, Algarve, 4 star Holiday Inn Algarve Albufeira Formerly Real Bellavista Hotel And Spa, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 30th September.

Price: £729 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance, bike carriage and return sports transfers.

For more information about Jet2holidays’ cycling holidays, or to book, visit: www.jet2holidays.com/cycling-holidays