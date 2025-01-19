Trafalgar St. James unveils Rockwell Bistro & Wine Bar: First stage in the hotel’s £6m refurbishment

Trafalgar St James Rockwell

Trafalgar St. James, Curio Collection by Hilton – the 5* lifestyle hotel in central London - unveils the first stage of the hotel’s luxury refurbishment with the opening of the new Rockwell Bistro & Wine Bar and the fully redesigned lobby.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all-new Rockwell Bistro & Wine Bar and lobby transformation are part of the hotel’s £6m renovation plan which sees the hotel elevating their premium offering with a full refurbishment of the ground and lower ground floors. The next phase of the renovation, due to be unveiled in February 2025, will see the hotel add six new suites to their offering.

Rockwell Bistro & Wine Bar is an all-day destination combining luxurious design features with a laid-back neighbourhood atmosphere. Rockwell offers guests a sumptuous day-to-night experience: beginning with breakfast and speciality coffee in the morning and through to the evening with a menu of all-day deli-style dishes and creative small plates. A carefully curated wine list promises to satisfy the curious and the connoisseur alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The redesigned lobby flows seamlessly into the elegant Rockwell where a fresh new interior has been designed by Design LSM, the award-winning studio behind 100 Queen’s Gate, Curio Collection by Hilton. The contemporary, warm colour palette and plush furnishings give both spaces a soft glow, creating a sanctuary away from the bustle of the capital.

Trafalgar St James Unveils Rockwell

The new Spring Gardens Suites will offer guests a standard of premium experience, with their contemporary design and exclusive amenities. The warm and chic interior contrasts a palette of bold colours against natural tones of dark oak and rattan.

Federico Ciampi, London Cluster General Manager said of the renovations: “We are excited to invite guests to join us at Rockwell Bistro & Wine Bar giving them a first glimpse into our luxury renovation project. The launch of the suites will set Trafalgar St. James apart as a top 5-star destination for both our hotel guests and visitors to the new Rockwell and The Rooftop.”

The six Spring Garden suites are in addition to the hotel’s current 131 bedrooms, including three iconic suites. Trafalgar St. James is also home to The Rooftop, one of London’s top skyline bars with incredible cocktails, stylish interiors and unbeatable views over Trafalgar Square and the London skyline.

The new Spring Gardens Suites will be unveiled in February.