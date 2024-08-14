Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EasyJet has announced the cancellation of 232 flights to and from Portugal over the next few days due to an ongoing cabin crew strike. The affected flights are scheduled between Thursday, August 15, and Saturday, August 17, prompting the airline to urge passengers to check their flight status via its online flight tracker.

The strike, called by Portugal's National Union of Civil Aviation Flight Staff (SNPVAC), is expected to disrupt travel plans for many British holidaymakers flying to popular destinations in Portugal, including Lisbon, Porto, and Faro. EasyJet operates flights to Portugal from several UK airports, such as Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, London Gatwick, and Luton.

An EasyJet spokesperson told The Mirror that 27 round-trip flights between the UK and Portugal have been preemptively cancelled due to the strike. The industrial action affects all flights operated by EasyJet and other services involving air cabin crew whose "reporting hours occur on national territory starting at 00:01 on August 15 and ending at 24:00 on August 17."

The union has urged EasyJet to avoid further cancellations and to address the "fair demands" of its workers. SNPVAC has accused the airline of ignoring previous proposals to prevent the strike, citing deteriorating working conditions, longer hours, and severe staff shortages as key issues. Striking cabin crew members are also seeking higher bonuses.

Despite the disruption, EasyJet plans to operate 62 per cent of its flight schedule to and from Portugal during the strike period. Originally, 1,138 EasyJet flights were scheduled over the three-day period, according to Portuguese newspaper Expresso.

An EasyJet UK spokesperson expressed disappointment over the strike action, particularly during the busy summer travel season, saying: "We are extremely disappointed with this needless strike action, especially at this important time of the year for our customers."

The airline has also taken steps to minimise the impact on travellers by cancelling some flights in advance to allow customers to rearrange their plans. Affected passengers have already been contacted with options to rebook their flights or receive a refund. EasyJet also advises all customers travelling to and from Portugal on August 15, 16, and 17 to check their flight status on the EasyJet Flight Tracker to stay informed.