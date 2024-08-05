Florida's most unique tourist attractions according to Tripadvisor

A new study has revealed Florida's most unique family attractions, with Coral Castle in Homestead securing the top spot.

The study, conducted by Westgate Palace Hotel at Universal, analyzed Tripadvisor reviews to identify Florida's most unique attractions based on the percentage of reviews that mention ‘unique.’ The findings highlight the diverse and captivating experiences available across the Sunshine State.

Coral Castle is Florida's most unique family attraction. Of 1,387 Tripadvisor reviews, ‘unique’ was mentioned 142 times, a rate of 10.24%. That’s the equivalent of one out of every ten reviews. Coral Castle, in Homestead, which has a fascinating history to discover, is also the attraction that receives the most mentions of being ‘romantic.’

Taking the second spot is Exotic Animal Experience. Of 414 Tripadvisor reviews, ‘unique’ was mentioned 42 times, a rate of 10.14% Exotic Animal Experience in Orlando allows families to interact with exotic animals, including sloths and kangaroos. This attraction's hands-on approach and rare animal encounters make it a memorable experience for all ages. Of all attractions in this study, Exotic Animal Experience saw the highest percentage of reviews containing the phrase ‘worth the money’ and the third-highest for ‘family friendly.’

Stetson Mansion takes the third position. From 5,976 Tripadvisor reviews, ‘unique’ appeared in 331, which accounts for 5.54%. The Mansion in DeLand offers guided tours that delve into its rich history and stunning design, providing a unique glimpse into Florida's past. Stetson Mansion also saw the third-highest percent of reviews mentioning ‘inspiring.’

The Salvador Dalí Museum ranks fourth and is mentioned to be ‘unique’ in 420 of 8,538 Tripadvisor reviews, accounting for 4.92%. The museum, located in St. Petersburg, is dedicated to the works of Salvador Dalí and captivates visitors with its extensive collection of surrealist art. The museum's unique and immersive exhibits make it a must-visit for families looking to explore the world of art in a distinctive setting. The Dalí also saw the second highest percent of reviews containing ‘great coffee’ of all Floridian attractions analyzed.

Bok Tower Gardens rounds off the top five and is mentioned as ‘unique’ in 111 of the attraction's 2,468 total Tripadvisor reviews, which accounts for 4.50%. Bok Tower Gardens, located in Lake Wales, combines beautiful landscapes with cultural heritage. Its singing tower, lush gardens, and tranquil environment provide a unique escape for families seeking beauty and history. Bok Tower Gardens was also the attraction with the highest percentage of reviews mentioning ‘relaxing’ and the second-highest for ‘delicious food.’

Places six through ten are populated by The African Queen Canal Cruise in Key Largo, Washington Oaks Gardens State Park in Palm Coast, Everglades National Park in Miami, Ca' d'Zan in Sarasota, and Old Town in Kissimmee.

The most unique family attractions in Florida

1 Coral Castle

2 Exotic Animal Experience

3 Stetson Mansion

4 The Salvador Dalí Museum

5 Bok Tower Gardens

6 African Queen Canal Cruise

7 Washington Oaks Gardens State Park

8 Everglades National Park

9 Ca' d'Zan

10 Old Town

A spokesperson from Westgate Palace Hotel at Universal commented on the findings: “This study highlights the unique charm and diverse attractions that Florida has to offer. From mysterious castles to interactive animal experiences, families can enjoy various memorable activities. Seeing how these unique spots have captivated visitors and contributed to Florida's reputation as a top travel destination is fascinating.

“There is much more to Florida than amusement parks. The Sunshine State has a rich history and unique attractions for families to experience and create lifelong memories.”