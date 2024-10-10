Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK government has issued its latest travel advice for those in Florida as Hurricane Milton touches down in the US state.

More than three million people have been left without power after the “storm of the century” touched down on the Florida Gulf Coast. Millions of people have been instructed to evacuate their homes as a result of the potentially-deadly storm.

As a result, travel advice has been issued by the UK government for tourist who have already travelled from the UK to Florida and those who had planned on traveling to the US state.

The current travel advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office states: “Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida on the night of 9 October or morning of 10 October with tropical force winds affecting the west coast from the morning of 9 October. There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and high winds on the west coast and heavy rainfall and high winds are expected to impact large parts of Florida.”

Those already in the US state have been told to monitor approaching storms on the US National Hurricane Center website, as well as follow instructions from local authorities, including evacuation orders from the Florida Division of Emergency Management and visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) website for information on preparing for extreme weather and evacuating.

For those hoping to return home to the UK at the first possible moment, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has said that you should check with your airline or travel agent about disruption to travel.

All flights to Florida from the UK have been cancelled as a result of the storm, while popular tourist hotspots such as Disneyland and Universal Orlando have closed their doors. Orlando International Airport (MCO) has grounded all flights and closed its doors, saying in a statement: “The airport, in collaboration with federal and airline partners, agreed to cease commercial operations to prevent aircraft from operating under unsafe weather conditions for landings and take-offs.

“Crews are increasing their activity with storm preparations as Hurricane Milton barrels toward Central Florida. Hurricane preparations throughout the facility, including sandbagging doors and tying down all boarding bridges, are being finalised.

“If flights are cancelled and passengers are unable to leave as planned, our team will provide guidance on nearby hotels, transportation, and available shelter options. MCO is not designated as a shelter, so we encourage passengers to have backup lodging plans.”

Melbourne Orlando Airport is also closed until at least 9am local time on Friday, October 11. Tampa International Airport has also grounded flights, saying in a statement: “TPA plans to resume services as soon as it is safe to do so later this week, but passengers should check with their airlines regarding flight schedules.”