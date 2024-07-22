Revealed: These are the 10 best cities in the world for culture lovers!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While some jet off on holiday for relaxation, others seek destinations that are filled with cultural experiences and excitement. Whether you enjoy a stroll around a museum or like to indulge in all the art a place has to offer, which cities are home to the world’s best cultural experiences?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experts at italki have analysed a number of metrics like the number of museums, historical and heritage tours, art galleries and more to determine the best cities for culture in the world.

Tokyo is crowned the best city for culture lovers in the world, offering a diverse array of cultural experiences. The city boasts an impressive 1,138 museums, 526 historical and heritage tours, and 503 art galleries. Additionally, the cost of entertainment in this cultural capital is reasonably priced at £52.76 per day, making it an accessible destination for culture enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for its rich cultural heritage, Rome takes the second place. The Italian capital is home to 281 museums and an astounding 3,419 historical and heritage tours. Art lovers will also find plenty to admire with 85 art galleries. Rome offers a well-rounded cultural experience with 311 wine-tasting tours, and a day's entertainment costing just £30.71.

Cairo completes the top three as the Egyptian city features 115 museums and leads with 6,226 historical and heritage tours. Cairo offers the most affordable entertainment costs at £4.73 per day.

The 10 BEST cities for culture lovers:

1 - Tokyo, Japan

Number of museums: 1,138

Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 526

Number of art galleries: 503

Number of wine-tasting tours: 12

Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £52.76

2 - Rome, Italy

Number of museums: 281

Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 3,419

Number of art galleries: 85

Number of wine-tasting tours: 311

Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £30.71

3 - Cairo, Egypt

Number of museums: 115

Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 6,226

Number of art galleries: 72

Number of wine-tasting tours: 3

Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £4.73

4, Florence, Italy

Number of museums: 169

Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 1,146

Number of art galleries: 64

Number of wine-tasting tours: 472

Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £25.20

5 - London, England

Number of museums: 490

Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 1,577

Number of art galleries: 266

Number of wine-tasting tours: 19

Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £32.29

6 - Prague, Czech Republic

Number of museums: 386

Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 669

Number of art galleries: 243

Number of wine-tasting tours: 41

Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £13.39

7 - Lisbon, Portugal

Number of museums: 167

Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 1,556

Number of art galleries: 74

Number of wine-tasting tours: 223

Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £20.48

8 - Paris, France

Number of museums: 373

Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 1,857

Number of art galleries: 203

Number of wine-tasting tours: 212

Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £65.37

9 - Porto, Portugal

Number of museums: 67

Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 410

Number of art galleries: 32

Number of wine-tasting tours: 231

Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £21.26

10 - Barcelona, Spain

Number of museums: 183

Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 560

Number of art galleries: 80

Number of wine-tasting tours: 161

Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £28.35

You can view the research in full here: https://www.italki.com/en/blog/worlds-best-destinations-culture-lovers