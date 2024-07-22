Revealed: These are the 10 best cities in the world for culture lovers!
The experts at italki have analysed a number of metrics like the number of museums, historical and heritage tours, art galleries and more to determine the best cities for culture in the world.
Tokyo is crowned the best city for culture lovers in the world, offering a diverse array of cultural experiences. The city boasts an impressive 1,138 museums, 526 historical and heritage tours, and 503 art galleries. Additionally, the cost of entertainment in this cultural capital is reasonably priced at £52.76 per day, making it an accessible destination for culture enthusiasts.
Known for its rich cultural heritage, Rome takes the second place. The Italian capital is home to 281 museums and an astounding 3,419 historical and heritage tours. Art lovers will also find plenty to admire with 85 art galleries. Rome offers a well-rounded cultural experience with 311 wine-tasting tours, and a day's entertainment costing just £30.71.
Cairo completes the top three as the Egyptian city features 115 museums and leads with 6,226 historical and heritage tours. Cairo offers the most affordable entertainment costs at £4.73 per day.
The 10 BEST cities for culture lovers:
1 - Tokyo, Japan
Number of museums: 1,138
Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 526
Number of art galleries: 503
Number of wine-tasting tours: 12
Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £52.76
2 - Rome, Italy
Number of museums: 281
Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 3,419
Number of art galleries: 85
Number of wine-tasting tours: 311
Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £30.71
3 - Cairo, Egypt
Number of museums: 115
Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 6,226
Number of art galleries: 72
Number of wine-tasting tours: 3
Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £4.73
4, Florence, Italy
Number of museums: 169
Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 1,146
Number of art galleries: 64
Number of wine-tasting tours: 472
Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £25.20
5 - London, England
Number of museums: 490
Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 1,577
Number of art galleries: 266
Number of wine-tasting tours: 19
Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £32.29
6 - Prague, Czech Republic
Number of museums: 386
Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 669
Number of art galleries: 243
Number of wine-tasting tours: 41
Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £13.39
7 - Lisbon, Portugal
Number of museums: 167
Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 1,556
Number of art galleries: 74
Number of wine-tasting tours: 223
Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £20.48
8 - Paris, France
Number of museums: 373
Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 1,857
Number of art galleries: 203
Number of wine-tasting tours: 212
Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £65.37
9 - Porto, Portugal
Number of museums: 67
Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 410
Number of art galleries: 32
Number of wine-tasting tours: 231
Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £21.26
10 - Barcelona, Spain
Number of museums: 183
Number of Historical & Heritage Tours: 560
Number of art galleries: 80
Number of wine-tasting tours: 161
Cost of entertainment for 1 day: £28.35
You can view the research in full here: https://www.italki.com/en/blog/worlds-best-destinations-culture-lovers
