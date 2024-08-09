Savvy sailing - secrets and tips from a seasoned cruise ship crew member

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Does your summer agenda include exploring the majestic Norwegian fjords, the beaches and crystalline seas of the Caribbean, or the historical old towns of the Mediterranean from the comfort and grandeur of a cruise ship?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You’re in luck! Whether you’re a cruising veteran or virgin, insider tips and secrets are never a bad thing when going abroad. From hidden gems on board to the best kept secrets, here's your exclusive guide to cruising like a pro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crew member, Gaetano Scarcella, serving as the Hotel Director on board MSC Cruises ship MSC Virtuosa, gives the inside scoop from his years of working on ships so Brits can make the most of their summer sailings:

1. Seize the day:

MSC Virtuosa

Tip: Arrive on time for your embarkation slot to make the most of the facilities.

Why? Once you are checked in, you can enjoy all the facilities on board the ship, such as the extensive buffet. The giant pizza slices are legendary and a personal favourite!

2. Hidden hideaways:

Tip: Find the quiet nooks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hotel Director on MSC Virtuosa Gaetano Scarcella

Why? For those moments when you need a serene escape, head to the ship's indoor tropical pool or the upper decks. These hidden gems are perfect for reading a book, enjoying the ocean view or planning your itinerary for the next few days.

3. Unknown locations:

Tip: Locate secret spots not even shown on deck plans.

Why? Some ships can sometimes feature a "secret" or hidden bar that add an element of mystery to the cruising experience. One of the ships in the MSC Cruises fleet features a hidden bar, although I can’t tell you which one! Make sure to take your time to wander around any ship you find yourself on, and pay attention to less-travelled areas. Hidden bars are often located in spots where you might not think to look!

4. Secret menus:

Tip: Ask about off-menu items.

Why? Within our speciality restaurants and signature bars, some of our chefs and bartenders love to surprise guests with special items not listed on the menu. Whether it’s a unique cocktail or a gourmet meal, don’t hesitate to ask your waiter for recommendations.

5. Captain’s cocktail hour:

Tip: Don’t miss the Captain’s Welcome Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why? It’s more than just free drinks. You’ll have the chance to meet the Captain and senior officers, enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres, and dance to live music. Plus, it’s a great photo op.

6. Picture perfect:

Tip: Early morning and late afternoon are the best times for photos.

Why? The lighting at the start of the day and in the afternoon is just right for those stunning sunrise and sunset shots. Plus, the decks are less crowded at sunrise, giving you a perfectly beautiful and serene backdrop.

7. Spa secrets:

Tip: Book a spa treatment on a port day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why? You’ll often find better deals and more availability while most guests are ashore. And make sure to try something extra special. One of our signature treatments is the Dry Flotation - zero gravity experience, available on certain ships, it’s life-changing but I won't give too much away, you’ll have to experience it for yourself.

8. Late-night nosh:

Tip: Know where to find a late-night buffet or snack bar to appease your sweet tooth.

Why? Midnight cravings are real! Our dessert bar hits the spot for a sweet midnight treat. My personal favourite is the tiramisu.

9. Settle into your sea legs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tip: Keep sea sickness at bay by spending time on deck when you first board to help your body adjust to the movement. Try booking a cabin mid-ship and on the lower decks as these areas experience the least motion. If you’re feeling particularly sick, stand in the middle of the ship as this area is the sturdiest.

Why? Sea sickness is unenjoyable but luckily most guests do not experience it. These tips will certainly help you to feel more comfortable if you do, so you’re still able to enjoy all that we have on offer.

10. Shore excursion hacks

Tip: Book your excursions early.

Why: If you book your shore excursions pre-departure, you’ll snag the best rate. There are also limited spots available and the popular ones tend to sell out quickly.