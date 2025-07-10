If you are planning a staycation this summer - you might want to check out these 10 UK beaches with the whitest sand to rival popular tropical destinations.

With the Met Office predicting soaring temperatures of up to 30°C this weekend, UK travellers are setting their sights closer to home this summer. Staycations are shaping up to be one of the biggest summer travel trends of 2025 and in the past week alone, searches for “best sandy beach near me” has surged by over 500%.

As Brits swap overseas trips for stunning UK coastlines, searches for ‘best UK beach’ have also reached 63,000 over the past month. With this in mind, travel experts at Parkdean Resorts have conducted a detailed analysis of sand quality across the UK, revealing the best beaches based on the whitest, softest sands, including three Cornish gems that rival some of the world’s most talked-about tropical destinations.

Whether you’re craving soft white sand, turquoise waters, or a classic British seaside experience, the UK may have just what you’re looking for.

10 UK white sand beaches

By analysing the shade of the UK’s top 50 beaches, Parkdean Resorts ranked the beaches by their sand tone, revealing the top 10 UK beaches with the whitest sand, perfect for a summer staycation.

Kynance Cove, Cornwall Appletree Bay, Isle of Scilly St Ives, Cornwall Studland Bay, Dorset Bournemouth, Dorset Whitby Sands, Yorkshire West Wittering, West Sussex Brancaster, Norfolk Fistral Beach, Cornwall Bamburgh Castle Beach, Northumberland

3 Cornish beaches that rival tropical destinations

Kynance Cove, Cornwall

The UK’s whitest beach is Kynance Cove in Cornwall | Parkdean Resorts

Topping the list as the UK’s whitest beach is Kynance Cove in Cornwall. This Cornish cove boasts powder-soft sands made primarily of quartz, giving the beach its bright, white appearance.

This breathtaking spot gives even Australia’s iconic coastline a run for its money, with Parkdean Resorts’ analysis revealing that Kynance Cove shares the same dazzling sand tone as Hyams Beach in New South Wales- one of the world’s most famous white sand beaches.

Fistral Beach, Cornwall

Fistral Beach has earned its reputation as the home of British surfing | Parkdean Resorts

Kelingking Beach in Bali is famed for its turquoise waters and lush green cliffs; however, did you know there is a UK beach that shares its tropical characteristics? Fistral Beach in Cornwall boasts the same creamy sand shade as its tropical counterpart.

While Kelingking is known for its wild, untamed surf, Fistral Beach has earned its reputation as the home of British surfing, attracting wave chasers from around the world. With its sweeping coastal views and golden-hued sands, Fistral offers a slice of the tropics right here in the UK.

If that’s sold it to you, these magnificent sands are close to Crantock Beach Holiday Park, offering the perfect base for your seaside escape.

Watergate Bay, Cornwall

Watergate Bay in Cornwall shares the same sand tone as Tunnels Beach in Hawaii | Parkdean Resorts

Tunnels Beach in Hawaii is famous for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, making it a top destination for snorkelling and scuba diving. But you don’t need to travel halfway around the world to experience similar golden sands.

Parkdean Resorts has found that Watergate Bay in Cornwall shares the same radiant sand tone. Set against a dramatic coastline, this sandy beach is perfect for catching a sunset, riding the waves, or even trying your hand at kite flying.

For those looking to turn their beach day into a full holiday, Newquay Holiday Park is close to the two miles of glorious sands.

You can book a last-minute getaway with Parkdean in July from £179. Visit their website for more information.