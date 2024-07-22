Top tips on places to stay for an unmissable Algarve holiday experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Algarve is buzzing with spectacular hotels and activities and we reveal some of the best for those that are planning their holidays.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Algarve is upping the ante when it comes to its many standout offerings. From the regions east to west, nature resorts to charming city hotels, walking tours to shopping hotspots and authentic restaurants to historic vineyards, here is what not to miss.

Tranquil stays in undiscovered eastern Algarve

Verdelago Resort is the only 5-star nature resort on the coast of eastern Algarve. Between Altura and Praia Verde, the resort has been built in complete harmony with nature and has direct access to the beach. The resort’s stylish accommodation consists of one-, two-, and three- bedroom apartments and townhouses sleeping up to six people, that each come with fully fitted kitchens and outdoor seating for alfresco dining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verdelago Resort

Guests have access to the resort’s extensive amenities and can enjoy two exterior pools, 4 padel and 2 tennis courts. The nautical centre provides stand up paddle, kayaks, windsurfers and sailing boats, and there are several golf courses nearby including the much-acclaimed Monte Rei golf course. For families there is a Kids Club and babysitting service available.

Prices start from €342 per night for two adults sharing a one-bedroom apartment in November. For more information and to book, visit: www.verdelago.com

A scenic stay at Casablanca Unique Hotel located in Sotavento Algarvio is just 700 metres from the beautiful Monte Gordo Beach and offers the perfect blend of leisure and relaxation with amenities including a restaurant, bar, outdoor space and swimming pool.

Prices start from €75 per night for two adults sharing a Twin Room in October. For more information and to book, visit: www.casablancauniquehotel.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ARVAD

Located in the historic city centre of Vila Real de Santo António, Pousada de Vila Real de Santo António overlooks Praça Marquês de Pombal, the main city square. Highlights include a restaurant, spacious lobby and three swimming pools, one of them on the rooftop. Faro Airport is a 50-minute drive away.

Prices start from €130 per night for two adults sharing a Classic Room in October with breakfast included. For more information and to book, visit: www.pousadas.pt/

Activities and Experiences

Farol Discover offer immersive walking and trekking tours in undiscovered parts of the Algarve, delivering authentic and natural experiences. Each small group tour offers a unique journey that transforms mere sightseeing into memorable storytelling.

Vilamoura Marina

Tours vary from three, seven and eight day-long trips, ranging from easy, moderate and challenging. To find out more, visit: www.faroldiscover.pt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleasant Tours can organize an array of useful services to elevate the experience of holidaymakers.

Services include babysitting, spa and massage treatments, in-house chefs, fishing trips, boat tours and private transfers. For more information visit: www.pleasant-tours.com

Vilamoura Marina is the largest marina in Portugal. From adventure to leisure and cuisine to sport, there is something to be enjoyed by everyone. The Marina hosts a wide range of boats, is home to spectacular restaurants and provides lots of activities that are perfect for enjoying the Algarve coastlines, including parasailing, diving or even a surf lesson.

For more information visit: www.marinadevilamoura.com

Solar do Paço is a magnificent 14th century manor house located in in Algoz. The exquisite property, steeped in history and elegance invites visitors to experience the rich heritage and captivating beauty of the Algarve. The venue is perfect for weddings, private events or corporate events.

For more information visit www.solarpacoalgarve.com

Sustainability and education

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Associação Odiana is an NGO organisation whose mission is to contribute to the sustainable development of the territory of Baixo Guadiana in the Algarve through territorial promotion, local development, planning, social development and investment support that supports the area’s heritage and gives back to the community.

To find out more about the projects and activities on offer, visit: www.odiana.pt

Taste of the Algarve

Located in Estombar, the ARVAD vineyard is situated on the banks of the Arade River. There are a range of different tour and tasting options that encompass the spectacular Arvad wines and their rich history including a Superior Tasting, Vineyard Picnic and Arade River boat trips between Portimão and the Winery. Prices start from €30 per person for the Superior wine tasting.

For more information and to book, visit: www.arvad.pt

At Doçaria do Sul in Silves, visitors can explore some of the region’s sweet and gastronomy specialities. Available products include regional Algarve sweets such as doce fino, dom rodrigos and morgados de figo. There are a range of workshops on offer to learn more about the heritage of Algarvian sweets and ingredients, many of the workshops involve an introduction to the history of the ingredients, practicing the process of making the sweets, figure modelling, painting and tasting.

For more information visit: www.docariadosul.pt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O Manel by Nuno is an authentic Portuguese restaurant situated down one of Tavira’s charming side streets. Their impressive menu features a selection of mouth-watering starters as well as meat and fish main dishes, including the region’s speciality, Cataplana. In addition, a vast wine menu is also on offer so the perfect pairings can be made with the restaurant’s delicious dishes.

For more information, visit: https://shorturl.at/uTjZF

Located near Porches, Dona Laranja is an orange farm offering lots of activities for visitors, allowing them to learn about the cultivation and process behind the farm, enjoy guided tours and pick their own oranges. The farm produces more than 20 citrus fruit varieties, among which are oranges, clementines and mandarins.

For more information, visit: www.donalaranja.pt

Shopper’s paradise

The Designer Outlet Algarve is a unique shopping outlet in the Commercial Area in Almancil, part of the Algarve’s biggest out-of-town shopping complex. Relax and enjoy some retail therapy with more than 70 Portuguese and international fashion and lifestyle brands, and discounts up to -70% all year round.

For more information, visit: www.designeroutletalgarve.com