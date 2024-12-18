Pack these essentials for Lapland to make sure you have the most magical time in Santa’s winter wonderland.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I recently took a magical trip to Lapland with TUI and, when visiting somewhere temperatures can drop as low as -40C, you need to plan ahead. Packing for a trip to the Arctic circle takes perhaps a little extra thought compared to getting ready for a more traditional pool-side getaway.

Thankfully the internet is full of advice on what to take to snowy Lapland but most people only cover the basics such as thermal clothing and fleeces, and while, of course, these are absolutely essential when going out in sub zero temperatures, you can pretty much find that information anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So I’m not going to harp on about hats that cover your ears, snoods and snow boots - in fact hop over to the TUI website and they have all the advice you need on how to stay toasty warm out in Finland’s winter wonderland. Instead, I’m going to tell you about the little things that will enhance your trip and make everything that little bit more enjoyable.

You need to pack for the cold when travelling to Lapland - but there are some essential items nobody ever tells you about too | Jamie Jones

So here’s my alternative list of essentials when travelling to Lapland.

Lapland essentials (the items they don’t tell you about)

Lip balm: Switching between the toasty warm interiors to the seriously chilly exteriors can play havoc with your lips, leaving them chapped and sore. An easy and cheap solution to the problem though is always having a lip balm on hand to apply liberally throughout the day. I took a pot of Fikkerts Kitchen Garden Beeswax Lip Salve and a trusty stick of Carmex Lip Balm with me so I always had some to hand.

Moisturiser: As mentioned above, cold winds combined with central heating can be very drying on the skin. I brought a range of hydrating skincare with me and slathered it on morning and night - I love the Slow Aging Essential range and used their Gentle Cleanser and Moisturiser twice a day, switching between their Face Balm and Facial Essence morning and evening to give my skin a hydration boost. They were definitely my skin saviours during my time in the arctic circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Water bottle: Finland’s tap water is among the highest quality in the world. Not only completely safe to drink but has also been found to be significantly cleaner than bottled water. So you can save yourself a few quid - and enjoy some seriously good tap water - by bringing along a refillable bottle.

Alternative footwear: I must admit, my Mountain Warehouse snow boots were thankfully very comfy, but with hindsight, I should have brought with me a pair of slippers or mules to pop on when I was in the hotel, for example going to the restaurant or heading to the pool or spa.

Indoor clothing: Because everywhere indoors in Lapland is so well heated, you don’t need lots of thermal layers when you’re not going out. So, if you plan to spend time relaxing at the hotel at any point - perhaps enjoying a coffee in the lounge or a beer at the bar - you might want to consider taking some alternative clothes to your cold weather gear to make your chill out time even more relaxing.

If you are considering a trip to Lapland, you can read my review to see the many exciting things you can get up to in Santa’s homeland and learn why packing the right cold weather gear is essential. Temperatures can reach -40C so you need to be prepared - and throwing in my inexpensive additions will just be the cherry on the snow covered cake.