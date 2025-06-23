Travel expert mum shares tips to avoid most stressful part of family holidays

Exclusive booking data from Welcome Pickups on the booking habits of Brits travelling abroad reveals surprising insights about which travellers plan ahead and which don’t. Of those booking their airport transfers within 12 hours of travel, almost half are couples, a third are families and less than a fifth are friends.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families, who you’d expect to plan ahead, are actually some of the biggest last-minute bookers.

Now, with summer travel planning front of mind for many families and Google searches for ‘airport transfers’ soaring to 200,000 in the last month, Jane Carson, mum of three and travel fanatic tells Welcome Pickups, shares her top tips for avoiding stressful situations when travelling with kids this summer.

Tips for Stress Free Family Travel

Family holiday

Book your transfers ahead of time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane says that transport issues are the one thing that causes the most stress for her family when travelling, especially when trying to juggle all the luggage, car seats, and strollers.

“Carrying everything through busy airports or when finding a ride big enough for our family is exhausting, particularly after a long journey. Making sure our transfers are booked in advance has made a huge difference and really helps cut down on the arguments and stress.

“While ride-hailing apps can be a great option in some locations, they’re really hit or miss. Sometimes there will be Uber or Lyft, and other times, those services just aren’t available at all, especially in smaller cities or outside major airports. That unpredictability can make things even more stressful.”

Check legal requirements in end destination

Booking airport transfers is always part of Jane’s family’s advance planning now, after a particular trip to America made her realise how stressful this can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On one particular trip to Los Angeles I realised how stressful it can be to arrange transport on the spot - especially with tired kids in tow and all our luggage. In the US, it’s actually a legal requirement for young children to be in car seats in most states, but not all taxis or ride services provide them unless you request in advance.

“By booking ahead, I can now make sure we have a vehicle that’s big enough for our family, strollers, and suitcases, and that the right car seats will be ready for the kids when we arrive. It just gives me peace of mind and one less thing to worry about.”

Consider your equipment needs

With young kids, Jane says she needs enough time to find family-friendly places to stay, get decent flight options, and arrange renting bulky equipment they might need.

“I usually start planning about 6-8 months ahead because planning early means we can secure things like connecting rooms, travel cots and car seats, and I have time to sort out any special needs for the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve invested in a compact, foldable stroller that fits in the overhead compartment when flying - it’s incredibly helpful in airports and makes our journey much smoother, and then we rent bulky equipment like car seats and travel cots at our holiday destination to lighten the load.”

Private Transfers for Happy Families

Jane says her family have been using private transfers for the last 6 years, for four reasons:

The biggest reason is that they let you specify what kind of car seats you need and the size of the car, which is crucial for our family. The drivers are always easy to communicate with, often messaging when we land to say they’ve arrived and are waiting, which is reassuring to know they’re waiting for us even if our flight is delayed. Private transfers just make life easier with kids. There’s no waiting in lines, and you don’t have to worry if a regular taxi will have enough space or car seats. It’s also nice to have a friendly driver to meet and greet you when arriving, especially after a long flight or when we’re heading to a cruise port with extra bags.

For more information on Brits’ transfer booking habits, please visit: https://newsroom.welcomepickups.com/airport-transfer-booking-habits/