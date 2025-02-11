Travel expert reveals last minute alternative destinations to explore this Valentine’s Day

Image: Shutterstock. Tuscany, Crete Senesi rural sunset landscape

Experts say it’s the year to ditch the “cliché cities of love” and head elsewhere to really make the most of a romantic Valentine’s getaway.

Forget the flowers and chocolates, true romantics know that exploring new places with your loved one provides the ultimate romantic experience. With Google searches for ‘Valentine’s Day break’ skyrocketing 181% in the past month, lovers everywhere are looking for new Valentines celebrating inspiration.

But with options plentiful, where should you go? Paris? Santorini? New York? A leading travel expert says you should skip the cliché destinations this year and opt for these five alternative destinations instead.

“Heading to France?” Simon Lynch, Global Product Director at luxury tour operator, Scott Dunn, insists “instead of Paris, try Provence.” Simon says: “Dubbed ‘the city of love’ it’s easy to understand why when most people consider a romantic French getaway, they think of Paris. However, sitting within the southern alps of France, the picturesque region of Provence is known for its rolling vineyards and famous Rosé wine. What many do not know is Provence’s lavender fields and mild February climate provide a perfect backdrop for a romantic Valentine’s holiday.

Image: Shutterstock. Athens, Greece - Night image with Athens from above, Monastiraki Square and ancient Acropolis.

“In February, you can expect average temperatures of around 11°C-13°C, which is perfect for if you’re going for stroll through vineyards, learning from French sommeliers. With a flight time of just over 2 hours from London, there is no doubt you will be love drunk in no time”.

“Avoid the cliché Valentine’s hot spots, that whilst beautiful, can often be crowded and overpriced.

“Athens is a great example of a popular capital city that can often be overlooked by those searching for romance. Dominated by 5th century BC architecture, the rich history is ancient Greece is both fascinating and romantic. Coasted by the Mediterranean Sea, Athens is plentiful with beaches and due to its large size, has a lot more to offer in comparison to smaller islands.

“With average February temperature of around 13°C-14°C, Athens in February is for hand-holding, as you stroll through the ancient streets and try local Greek cuisine.” “When considering a proposal destination, New York is often the go-to place for those in love. However, its neighbouring region New England, can provide a much more laid-back trip for couples in search of a romantic getaway.

Image: Shutterstock. Horses in a Vermont winter field

“With six states making up the New England region, it may be difficult to choose just one. I’d recommend you tour Maine, Nantucket and Vermont if you’re wanting a romantic, yet fun-filled Valentine’s getaway. There you will find a mixture of rocky coastline and mountain terrain, and with average February temperatures of -12°C- 3°C, this area is haven for snow sport lovers too.

“If peaceful harbour towns and charming colonial character is for you, it will make the flight time of 10-12 hours from London worth every minute!”

“Venice, the floating city, is hugely popular in February. The city’s famous carnival is on throughout the month therefore naturally, it attracts lovers from all over the world. Unfortunately, this means that the canals and narrow streets can be incredibly busy.

“Instead, consider Tuscany. Known for outstanding art and renaissance architecture, Tuscany provides an authentic Italian experience. Your time can be spent in cooking classes, vineyard tours and country-side walks as the mild temperatures of 10°C-12°C are perfect for exploring with your loved one.

Image: Shutterstock. Two Sri Lankan wild elephant partners

“Only slightly over two hours flight from London, Tuscany is a perfect short trip option for busy couples looking to spend their Valentine’s Day surrounded by true romantics.”

“For many couples seeking out a destination for an ultra-luxe, tropical getaway, their minds often wonder to the Maldives. However, the island many should be diverting their attention to this Valentine’s Day, is actually Sri Lanka.

“Unlike the Maldives, Sri Lanka has plenty of accessible land, providing the perfect balance of adventure and relaxation. Find yourself snorkelling, diving, and joining safaris to witness wild Sri Lankan elephants. When you’re not wrapped up in adventure, emerge yourself in Sri Lanka’s immense cultural diversity – just don’t forget to sample the divine local food!

“If the long-haul flight of 10.5 hours from London is putting you off, take into consideration the average February temperate of 31°C - which is surely enough to get any Brit packing their suitcase.”

For further information, please visit: https://www.scottdunn.com/