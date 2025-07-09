Travel expert reveals the new Thailand rule which could cost you entry to your dream holiday destination

Thailand

Thailand remains one of the most sought-after escapes in the world, but a travel expert warns one new rule could set back your holiday before it even begins.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 1st May 2025, all UK travellers to Thailand must complete a new Digital Arrival Card before boarding their flight - or risk being denied entry at the border.

The paper forms, once handed out on the plane, are officially being phased out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, every foreign national must register online for a Digital Arrival Card via the Thai Immigration Bureau website up to three days ahead of travel. Once submitted, travellers will receive a QR code that must be presented on arrival.

The move is part of Thailand’s broader digital transformation plans, but according to luxury travel provider Destination2, many holidaymakers - especially older travellers - still aren’t aware of the rule change and the consequences could be costly.

Destination2’s travel expert, Betty Bouchier-Hobin, says: “ Thailand is one of our most popular destinations - and we want to make sure that no one, regardless of age or tech confidence, misses out on their dream getaway due to a bit of overlooked paperwork.

“ Destination2’s is proactively contacting all Thailand-bound customers with a reminder to complete the form in time - particularly those who may not be used to digital entry systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we want to spread the word to everyone travelling, especially independently, to check the new rules now and avoid disappointment.

“The new Digital Arrival Card is simple to complete, but it has to be done in advance - and that’s where people could slip up.

“My advice would be to set a phone reminder and complete the form two to three days before departure. Double-check every detail matches your passport exactly - even the smallest error can cause delays. Once completed, save the QR code to your phone and print out a backup copy too.

“It’s also wise to arrive at the airport early and have all documents ready to show. A little planning goes a long way - and it can make all the difference between a smooth arrival and a frustrating holdup at the border.”

Full entry requirements can be found on the UK government website: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/thailand/entry-requirements