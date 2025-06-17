Travel expert warns: Five common scams targeting tourists in 2025

United Kingdom

Expert reveals five of the most common traps and offers essential advice on how to stay safe abroad.

As international travel rebounds in 2025, so does the creativity of scammers preying on tourists. From AI-generated fake websites to classic street cons, travelers face a growing array of threats that can ruin a trip and drain wallets.

Osborne & Francis emphasises the importance of vigilance, as scammers have become more sophisticated, blending digital deception with traditional tricks.

Here are five prevalent scams in 2025 and expert advice on how to avoid them:

1. AI-Generated Fake Booking Sites

The rise of AI has enabled scammers to create highly convincing counterfeit websites for flights, accommodations, and tours. These sites often mimic legitimate platforms, luring travelers with deals that seem too good to be true. Once payment is made, victims receive fake confirmations or nothing at all.

How to Avoid:

Always verify the website's URL and ensure it uses secure connections (look for "https").

Book directly through official airline or hotel websites, or reputable travel agencies.

Be skeptical of unsolicited offers received via email or social media.

2. Romance Investment Scams

Originating from Southeast Asia, romance investment scams involve fraudsters building fake romantic relationships with victims online. Once trust is established, they persuade victims to invest in fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes, leading to significant financial losses.

How to Avoid:

Be cautious of online relationships that progress rapidly and involve financial discussions.

Never send money or invest based on advice from someone you've only met online.

Consult with financial advisors before making significant investments.

3. Fake Police Officers

In various tourist destinations, scammers pose as police officers, accusing travelers of minor infractions and demanding immediate fines. These imposters often wear convincing uniforms and may present fake identification.

How to Avoid:

Always ask for official identification and note the officer's badge number.

Insist on going to the nearest police station to address any alleged violations.

Avoid handing over your passport or money on the spot.

4. ATM Skimming and Fake Wi-Fi Networks

Cybercriminals employ devices to skim card information at ATMs and set up fake Wi-Fi networks in public places to steal personal data. These tactics can lead to unauthorized transactions and identity theft.

How to Avoid:

Use ATMs located inside banks or well-monitored areas.

Inspect ATMs for any unusual devices or attachments before use.

Avoid connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi networks; use a VPN when necessary.

5. Overpriced Transportation and Closed-Attraction Scams

Tourists are often targeted by taxi drivers who overcharge or claim that the meters are broken. Another common scam involves locals informing travelers that a particular attraction is closed, then redirecting them to overpriced alternatives where the scammer receives a commission.

How to Avoid:

Use reputable ride-hailing apps or official taxi services.

Research attractions in advance and verify their operating hours through official sources.

Be wary of unsolicited advice from strangers regarding closures or alternative destinations.

“As legal professionals working with consumer rights and fraud victims, we’ve seen firsthand the emotional and financial toll that travel scams can have, particularly on those who are abroad, alone, or unfamiliar with local laws. What makes these scams more dangerous in 2025 is their hybrid nature: scammers are combining old-fashioned street tactics with AI-driven deception and digital trickery, making them harder to spot.

AI-generated websites now mimic legitimate booking platforms so closely that even tech-savvy travelers are being misled. Meanwhile, scams like ‘pig butchering’ tap into loneliness and trust, exploiting emotional vulnerabilities. These aren’t just petty crimes. They can lead to thousands in financial loss, identity theft, and even legal complications in foreign countries.

Prevention is still the best protection. Always verify, double-check sources, and follow official channels when making travel arrangements. If you’re ever unsure, reach out to your hotel concierge, your embassy, or even your credit card provider.

And if something feels off, trust your instincts. Being cautious doesn’t make you paranoid; it makes you prepared. I also recommend that travelers keep a copy of local emergency numbers, their embassy contacts, and financial fraud hotlines saved digitally and physically.

We advocate not just for victims of fraud, but for better awareness and education, so people can travel confidently without falling into these preventable traps,” says Travel and Legal Expert, Joseph Osbornefrom Osborne & Francis.

What to Do If You're Scammed Abroad

If you fall victim to a scam while traveling:

Report the incident to local authorities immediately.

Contact your bank or credit card company to block or reverse unauthorized transactions.

Reach out to your country's embassy or consulate for assistance.

Document all details of the incident, including names, locations, and any communication.

Osborne advises, “Swift action can mitigate losses and aid in the recovery process. Don't let embarrassment prevent you from seeking help.”

Traveling offers enriching experiences, but it's essential to stay informed and cautious. By recognizing common scams and knowing how to respond, you can protect yourself and enjoy your journey with peace of mind.