Travel experts reveal the best cities for night tourism in 2025
To find out, long-haul travel specialists Travelbag analysed over 100 major global cities, using data on Instagram hashtags, noise and light pollution, nighttime safety, and the number of late-night venues.
The best cities for night tourism in 2025, according to a new ranking
|Rank
|City
|Instagram hashtag volume
|Light and noise pollution score (out of 100)
|Safety to walk alone at night
|Estimated number of late-night venues
|1
|New York, USA
|40,800
|69
|46
|2,302
|2
|Tokyo, Japan
|19,100
|46
|75
|996
|3
|Dubai, UAE
|29,600
|53
|83
|190
|4
|Singapore, Singapore
|16,500
|50
|77
|443
|5
|Muscat, Oman
|135
|30
|76
|45
|6
|Kyoto, Japan
|2,322
|39
|83
|113
|7
|Sydney, Australia
|13,000
|40
|54
|325
|8
|Seoul, South Korea
|5,858
|45
|74
|225
|9
|Toronto, Canada
|18,200
|49
|52
|324
|10
|Melbourne, Australia
|14,400
|40
|43
|291
New York tops the list as the best city to explore after dark. Offering the ultimate nighttime experience, the city boasts over 2,300 late-night venues and more than 40,800 Instagram posts under the hashtag #NewYorkatnight.
Tokyo ranks second, with 996 late-night venues and a stellar nighttime safety score of 75/100, making it a prime destination for after-dark adventures.
Dubai rounds out the top three, with an impressive nighttime safety score of 83. The city also ranks as the second most picturesque destination after dark, with nearly 30,000 Instagram posts under the hashtag #Dubaiatnight.
Muscat ranks number one for stargazing, with a light pollution score of 30 and a pollution index of 10.0, offering pristine desert skies and minimal artificial light.
Vienna is the top short-haul destination for noctourism, featuring 1,233 late-night venues and an impressive nighttime safety score of 67.10.
Abu Dhabi, UAE, stands out as the safest city to explore after dark, having the highest safety score of all destinations (87/100).
You can view the full study here: https://www.travelbag.co.uk/blog/travel-tips/the-worlds-prettiest-cities-at-night-2025