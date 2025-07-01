Travel experts reveal the best cities for night tourism in 2025

Travelbag have named New York the best city for night tourism

Noctourism has emerged as one of 2025’s top travel trends, with Google searches showing a 164% rise in interest in night festivals and a 33% surge in stargazing tourism. Whether it's stargazing or after-dark city tours, more travellers are looking for holidays with nighttime experiences. But which cities are the best to explore once the sun goes down?

To find out, long-haul travel specialists Travelbag analysed over 100 major global cities, using data on Instagram hashtags, noise and light pollution, nighttime safety, and the number of late-night venues.

The best cities for night tourism in 2025, according to a new ranking

Rank City Instagram hashtag volume Light and noise pollution score (out of 100) Safety to walk alone at night Estimated number of late-night venues 1 New York, USA 40,800 69 46 2,302 2 Tokyo, Japan 19,100 46 75 996 3 Dubai, UAE 29,600 53 83 190 4 Singapore, Singapore 16,500 50 77 443 5 Muscat, Oman 135 30 76 45 6 Kyoto, Japan 2,322 39 83 113 7 Sydney, Australia 13,000 40 54 325 8 Seoul, South Korea 5,858 45 74 225 9 Toronto, Canada 18,200 49 52 324 10 Melbourne, Australia 14,400 40 43 291

New York tops the list as the best city to explore after dark. Offering the ultimate nighttime experience, the city boasts over 2,300 late-night venues and more than 40,800 Instagram posts under the hashtag #NewYorkatnight.

Tokyo ranks second, with 996 late-night venues and a stellar nighttime safety score of 75/100, making it a prime destination for after-dark adventures.

Dubai rounds out the top three, with an impressive nighttime safety score of 83. The city also ranks as the second most picturesque destination after dark, with nearly 30,000 Instagram posts under the hashtag #Dubaiatnight.

Muscat ranks number one for stargazing, with a light pollution score of 30 and a pollution index of 10.0, offering pristine desert skies and minimal artificial light.

Vienna is the top short-haul destination for noctourism, featuring 1,233 late-night venues and an impressive nighttime safety score of 67.10.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, stands out as the safest city to explore after dark, having the highest safety score of all destinations (87/100).

You can view the full study here: https://www.travelbag.co.uk/blog/travel-tips/the-worlds-prettiest-cities-at-night-2025