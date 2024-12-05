Travel insiders share 2025's must-visit destinations

India, Qatar, and the UAE have been revealed amongst the top trending travel destinations for 2025 by the travel experts Away Holidays, who say they have experienced a remarkable increase in customer enquiries over the last few months.

According to the insights gathered, the five destinations that have seen a significant spike in interest include India, Qatar, UAE, Thailand, and Morocco.

India - Enquires up by over 100% (YoY)Qatar- Enquiries up by over 90% (YoY)UAE - Enquiries up by over 50% (YoY)Thailand - Enquiries up by over 20% (YoY)Morocco - Enquiries up by over 80% (YoY)

India

With a notable surge in recent months and around a 100% increase in enquiries year-on-year, India is a destination attracting increasing amounts of attention. Known for its vibrant mix of ancient history and modern allure, India offers an unparalleled cultural experience.

Visitors can explore the iconic Taj Mahal, the bustling markets of Delhi, the serene backwaters of Kerala, and the royal heritage of Rajasthan. The country's festivals, food, and hospitality are drawing a new wave of travellers keen on exploring India's authentic experiences. The interest also reflects a growing trend towards destinations that offer rich, immersive cultural engagements.

Qatar

Qatar is capturing the interest of luxury and culture-focused travellers. Known for its blend of cutting-edge architecture and cultural treasures, Qatar’s appeal lies in its ability to balance tradition with modernity.

Top attractions include the National Museum of Qatar, showcasing the country's heritage, and The Pearl-Qatar, a glamorous man-made island offering world-class dining and shopping. Additionally, the country’s rolling deserts, luxury hotels, and activities like dune bashing make Qatar a favourite among those looking for a blend of luxury, and adventure.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains a favoured destination, showing an increase in enquiries year-on-year by over 50%.

The UAE, especially Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has become synonymous with luxury, leisure, and modern marvels. Tourists are drawn to attractions like the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building; the Louvre Abu Dhabi; and luxury desert resorts that offer a unique glimpse into Emirati culture. The UAE’s theme parks, beach resorts, and luxury shopping further bolster its reputation as a premier holiday spot for families, couples, and solo travellers.

Thailand

Thailand’s reputation as a tropical paradise endures, with its mix of scenic islands, cultural landmarks, and busy cities. From Bangkok’s vibrant nightlife, Chiang Mai’s serene temples, and the white sandy beaches of Phuket and Krabi – Thailand draws a variety of travellers. The friendly locals, famous street food, and affordable luxury appeal to backpackers and high-end holidaymakers alike making it a versatile choice for those seeking both adventure and relaxation.

Morocco

Morocco is growing in popularity as a destination that promises a captivating mix of African, Arab, and European influences. Visitors are enchanted by the vibrant medinas of Marrakech, the blue streets of Chefchaouen, and the historic kasbahs that tell tales of ancient civilizations. Morocco’s diverse landscapes—from the golden dunes of the Sahara to the coastal cities of Casablanca and Essaouira—make it ideal for travellers seeking cultural experiences and adventure. Its traditional riads, aromatic spices, and lively souks create a sensory experience that stays with travellers long after their visit.

Gianni Leone, senior product director at Away Holidays added “As travellers look for inspiration for their 2025 holidays, many are looking for more than just sunshine – looking for more unique, enriching experiences. We're definitely seeing a distinct shift towards destinations that offer both cultural depth and modern allure. Each of these locations—India, Qatar, UAE, Thailand, and Morocco—offers an amazing mix of history, adventure, and luxury.”

For more see https://www.awayholidays.co.uk/