Travel like a champion: Holiday Hypermarket showcases Euro-inspired getaways to past host nations

As excitement builds for the start of the UEFA Women’s Championship, Holiday Hypermarket is inviting fans to soak up the atmosphere off the pitch by exploring some of the iconic host nations of previous tournaments.

Whether you're cheering from home or inspired to follow in the footsteps of football legends, there's no better time to turn your wanderlust into a winning getaway.

With the Women's Euros kicking off, football fever is sweeping the continent, and what better way to celebrate than by exploring the beautiful cities that have played a part in the tournament’s rich history? From the canals of Amsterdam, to the cultural charm of Copenhagen, the passion and cuisine of Italy, and the vibrant energy of Germany, these destinations offer more than just football, they promise unforgettable holiday experiences.

To mark the start of the championship, Holiday Hypermarket is spotlighting some of its best travel deals to these Euro-celebrated locations. So whether you're reliving tournament memories or just looking for your next summer escape, let Holiday Hypermarket help you score a holiday to remember.

Germany - £239pp

Staying at the Bold Hotel Munchen Giesing for 3 nights

​Flying on 2nd September from London Gatwick

Room only board basis

Amsterdam - £265pp

Staying at Hotel Levell for 3 nights

​Flying on 7th September from London Southend

Room only board basis

Italy - £500pp

Staying at Hotel Miami in Lido De Jesolo for 7 nights

Departing on 23rd September from London Stansted

Half board, baggage and transfers included