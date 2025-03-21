Heathrow Airport fire: Have flights to and from Bristol Airport been affected by the fire and closure?
While investigations and repair work take place, about 1,300 flights will be cancelled today, with many that were already in the air at the time of the closure overnight diverted to other UK airports.
So far the arrival and departure boards at Bristol Airport suggest the airport is running as usual. There are no cancellations or delays flagged up on the flight trackers.
A spokesperson for Bristol Airport said: “We’ve not been requested to take any flights. Bristol Airport is open as normal and we’re not experiencing any disruption as a result of Heathrow closure. Customers are advise to check with their airlines ahead of travel.”
The Heathrow incident, as well as causing, chaos today, will likely see disruption over the weekend as planes will not be in their scheduled location.
As yet no cause has been determined for the fire.
