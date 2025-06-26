British man arrested with 20kg of cannabis 'destined for UK' at Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia
The suspect was arrested on June 17, with the Cambodian authorities saying he was caught with 22 bags of cannabis weighing 19.9kg (43.87lbs) as he was about to board his flight to the United Kingdom.
The Cambodian Anti-Drug Department did not release the suspect's name but said that the cannabis came from Thailand, adding that the British man had been remanded in custody.
A photograph blurred at source shows the man standing behind large bags of cannabis, which had been laid out on a table.
The Cambodian Department of Narcotics said that the trafficking, transportation, storage and cultivation of cannabis in Cambodia is illegal under their 2012 Narcotics Control Law.
Cambodian laws come with prison sentences of up to 20 years for drug smuggling.
Story: NewsX
