Brits struggling to afford price of foreign holidays turn to UK getaways

Two-thirds of Brits are struggling to afford the price of a foreign holiday this year and are instead turning to UK getaways this summer, according to new research revealed by TransPennine Express.

The research found that a quarter of Brits (25%) have decided against a holiday abroad because of increased costs.

More than a third (35%) of those surveyed by TPE said the price of flights to popular destinations have become too expensive and one in five (20%) said it’s the first time they have struggled to afford a holiday overseas.

Millions of Brits who have given up on a holiday abroad are instead opting for a UK break. More than two thirds (69%) are going on a UK holiday this summer and a further 16% are considering taking one.

York was voted second in the UK holiday destinations survey

The top destination for UK holidays according to the rail operator’s research will be the Lake District, with 38% of Brits heading there in the next month, followed closely by the medieval city of York (19%) and Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh (19%).

Kathryn O'Brien, Customer Experience and Transformation Director at TPE said: “We’ve all felt the pinch this year and the rising costs of flights abroad has meant that some Brits can’t go on a foreign holiday.

“It means we will see the return of the much-loved UK holiday and with so many hidden gems across the UK, all accessible by train, we can’t wait to be the ones carrying thousands of Brits to their summer holiday destinations on our modern, clean and comfortable trains.”

The rise of Brits returning to UK holidays this year is mainly down to the rising costs of foreign excursions according to TPE’s research.

According to some experts, the prices for hotels, airfares and tour operator holidays are rising by 10 per cent each year on average.

Kathryn O'Brien, Customer Experience and Transformation Director at TPE continued: “Airfares in particular have never been this high and there's no doubt we've seen the end of the low-cost fare era. So it’s no surprise to see people grabbing a £10.20 ticket to the Lake District for their summer holiday. Our affordable prices mean that holidaymakers can sit back, relax and make the most of getting together across the North and Scotland.”

Cost may not be the only reason Brits are taking a UK holiday this year, recently, mass flight cancellations have led to Brits being stranded at airports both at home and abroad.

Providing a reliable and stable service for customers is a priority for TPE and according their survey more than half (52%) of Brits say that their confidence in the railway is improving.

The train operator is committed to connecting communities and providing opportunities for growth, whilst ensuring that customers are at the heart of everything they do.

According to the research the top ten UK holiday destinations were:

Lake District (37.79%) York (19.19%) Edinburgh (19.06%) Scarborough (14.02%) Manchester (10.14%) Liverpool (8.40%) Newcastle (7.36%) Berwick-upon-Tweed (6.52%) Durham (5.68%) Cleethorpes (4.07%)

TPE has some fantastic prices on journeys to some of the top ten northern UK holiday destinations, such as Manchester to Oxenholme in the Lake District for as little as £10.20*, Manchester to York for £14.30* and Manchester to Edinburgh for just £23.40*.