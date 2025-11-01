Two people have been killed in a shooting in a holiday hotspot.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least six others were injured on Saturday in a shooting reportedly sparked by a long-standing family feud on the Greek island of Crete, authorities said.

The incident began shortly after 11am in the village of Vorizia, located 32 miles south of Heraklion, the island’s largest city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two victims, a 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, died as a result of the shootout, police said in a statement. Six other people were taken to local hospitals with injuries of varying severity, local emergency services EKAB said in a statement.

Two injured men are in hospital and “under guard, and their participation in the armed incident is under investigation,” police said.