Shocked customs officers find severed crocodile head in passenger's luggage

These images show the severed crocodile head that customs officers found in a female passenger's luggage on a flight from Thailand.

The stunned customs officers in Novosibirsk, in Russia, found the severed reptile head in the luggage of a woman flying in from Phuket.

The officers reportedly discovered the gruesome item in the woman's luggage after it showed up on their X-ray machine.

The crocodile's head found in a passenger's suitcase in Novosibirsk, Novosibirsk Oblast, Russia | Federal Customs Service/NF/newsX

Newsflash obtained a statement from the Russian Federal Customs Service on December 4 saying: "Novosibirsk customs officers found a dried crocodile head in the bag of a Russian woman who arrived from Phuket. The inspectors identified the derivative in the 'green' corridor using an X-ray. The woman explained that she had bought it in one of the souvenir shops in Thailand for herself and did not know about the need to declare it and provide permits.

"An examination confirmed that this is a genuine crocodile head, a species covered by the CITES Convention."

The authorities said that they opened an investigation, adding that the woman, who has not been named, faces a fine "with possible confiscation of the goods."

