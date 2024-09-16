Dog owners embrace sustainable travel with their furry companions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PetsPyjamas is celebrating the rising trend in dog-friendly rail travel.

Rail travel is experiencing a revival, and it’s not just humans who are hopping aboard – dogs are loving it too! PetsPyjamas, the UK’s leading dog-friendly travel company, is delighted to report the growing trend of rail travel with pets with a recent survey confirming that 42% of dog owners now consider it their preferred mode of transport. It offers an eco-friendly, stress-free way to journey across the UK. From scenic countryside routes to overnight sleeper trains, dog owners are discovering that train journeys offer a much more comfortable and relaxed travel experience for their four-legged friends.

Why Dogs Love the Train

For many dogs, the gentle motion of the train, and the freedom to sit beside their owners, makes rail travel an enjoyable alternative to being confined in a car. “We always take our dog Wilson on the train,” says PetsPyjamas founder Karen Hanton. “It's the perfect way to travel with an anxious dog. They get to sit by their owners, enjoying the changing scenery through the windows. It’s also great for dog owners who want to minimise their carbon footprint while travelling in comfort.”

Sustainability at the Forefront

With sustainability in mind, taking the train is an eco-conscious way to explore the UK. A report by the Rail Delivery Group found that trains are up to five times more energy-efficient than cars. And almost all UK train operators, including ScotRail, Great Western Railway, Virgin Trains, LNER, and Southern, welcome dogs on board at no extra charge, making it easier than ever to travel green with your furry companion by your side. Kayleigh Bonner, from Caledonian Sleeper, says “Everyone's welcome on board the Caledonian Sleeper including the family pet as we accept up to 2 domestic pets with each room booking! We are seeing more and more people choosing to bring their pet along on their travels meaning no one gets left behind or has to miss out on a family holiday.”

Take Your Dog on the Overnight Sleeper to Scotland

One of the standout experiences for dog lovers is ScotRail’s Caledonian Sleeper, where dogs can join their owners on the overnight journey from London to Scotland. The sleeper cabins provide a comfortable space for both pet and owner to relax and sleep, allowing travellers to wake up refreshed, ready to explore the stunning Scottish landscapes. "Taking the overnight train with your dog is a magical experience," continues Karen Hanton “You both get a good night’s rest and wake up in Scotland ready for adventure – it's incredibly convenient and fun!"

Book Your Dog-Friendly Getaway With PetsPyjamas

With such a great rail network, you can explore PetsPyjamas’ exclusive hotel offers all over the country. So whether you’re seeking a countryside retreat, coastal escape, or luxury spa weekend, PetsPyjamas has handpicked some of the finest dog-friendly hotels in the UK – and the best part? They’re all accessible by train!

Here are five of our favourite dog-friendly hotels that you and your four-legged friend can reach by train for a hassle-free, eco-friendly adventure.

Nestled just six miles outside the historic city of Bath, Homewood Hotel is a luxurious country house retreat perfect for dog owners. With 20 acres of picturesque gardens to explore and dog-friendly lounges to relax in, you and your pooch will feel right at home. Enjoy a range of spa treatments and there’s even a dedicated dog agility course.

Train Line: Reach Bath Spa Station via Great Western Railway (GWR), followed by a short taxi ride to the hotel.

If you’re seeking a chic coastal escape, Guest House 42 in Margate is the place to be. Located in the heart of the vibrant town, this stylish and contemporary dog-friendly hotel is just a stone’s throw away from sandy beaches and scenic seaside walks, and it has a fabulous cocktail bar - the Pearly Cow with seaside views. Perfect for a weekend of relaxation and adventure with your dog, Margate’s creative culture adds an extra layer of charm to your stay.

Train Line: Take the Southeastern line to Margate Station, just a 10-minute walk from the hotel.

Set in the stunning Scottish countryside, Gleneagles Hotel offers a truly five-star experience for both you and your dog. The expansive grounds are ideal for long walks, and there are even dog-friendly dining options to ensure your pup feels like royalty. Whether you’re indulging in the spa, playing on the golf courses, or simply soaking up the serene surroundings, Gleneagles promises an unforgettable stay.

Train Line: Take the ScotRail service to Gleneagles Station, which is just a 2-minute away. Gleneagles offers complimentary transfers.

For a countryside escape, The Retreat in New Forest offers a tranquil haven for dog lovers. This boutique hotel is set within one of the UK’s most beloved national parks, with miles of scenic trails for you and your dog to explore. With beautifully designed rooms and dog-friendly dining options, The Retreat is the ultimate destination for nature lovers.

Train Line: Take the South Western Railway to Brockenhurst Station, with the hotel just a short taxi ride away.

This historic hotel in the heart of the Cotswolds offers a quintessentially English countryside experience for you and your dog. The Lygon Arms boasts beautifully designed rooms and charming dog-friendly restaurants and lounges, perfect for unwinding after a day exploring the rolling hills and picturesque villages of the region and it also has a fabulous pool and spa. With a history dating back to the 14th century, The Lygon Arms offers both luxury and heritage in one.

Train Line: Take the Great Western Railway to Moreton-in-Marsh Station, from which the hotel is a short taxi ride away.

PetsPyjamas continues to promote sustainable, dog-friendly travel, helping dog owners plan unforgettable trips across the UK by rail.