This is the moment a drunk woman attacks a flight attendant on a plane before assaulting a police officer after she was detained on arrival causing her child to cry.

The incident took place on a flight from Moscow to Surgut, in Russia's Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, on Friday, November 8.

The footage shows the woman hitting a flight attendant and demanding that she not be filmed while on a flight returning from holiday with her young daughter. She is then filmed assaulting a police officer arresting her on arrival.

The images were obtained from the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) along with a statement attributed to spokesperson Irina Volk saying: "In Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (Yugra), police officers have detained an airline troublemaker in a state of alcohol intoxication

"Officers from the police line department at Surgut Airport of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Ural Federal District detained a disruptive passenger. Police received information that a passenger on a flight from Moscow to Surgut was behaving inappropriately.

"The woman, displaying signs of alcohol intoxication, directed obscene language at the flight attendants in the presence of her four-year-old daughter. The aircraft’s captain documented the violation of conduct regulations."

The statement continued: “When the plane landed, the troublemaker was met by transport police officers at the exit. In their presence, she continued to act provocatively, insulted police officers, and resisted them. A medical examination confirmed that the woman was intoxicated.

“It was discovered that in 2015, the detainee had faced criminal charges under Articles 318 and 319 of the Russian Criminal Code. In 2023, she was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm by negligence. Additionally, she has been held administratively accountable three times, including for improper fulfilment of responsibilities regarding the upbringing and care of her minor daughter."

The woman was detained and charged with petty hooliganism, violation of air transport conduct rules, and failure to fulfil parental duties. The girl was handed over to her father.

Story: NewsX