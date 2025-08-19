EasyJet plane travelling from Istanbul to Manchester makes emergency landing in Cologne
The Airbus A320 had taken off from Istanbul Airport bound for Manchester, England, on August 15 when the second pilot began to feel unwell while flying over the Czech Republic.
The captain determined that the co-pilot, who was reportedly suffering from severe abdominal pain, was unable to continue his duties and contacted Air Traffic Control to request an emergency landing.
The plane was directed to Cologne Airport in Germany where it landed safely without incident. The co-pilot was taken from the airport to hospital by ambulance.
A replacement co-pilot was assigned to the aircraft after the incident.
Once the required pre-takeoff checks were completed, the Easyjet flight departed Cologne Airport around five hours later.
The plane arrived at Manchester Airport later that day.
Story: NewsX