Fear not taramasalata fans! First Choice reacts to national shortage
Holiday company First Choice is reacting to the viral fallout by offering distraught taramasalata fans the chance to bag a free holiday to the land where it all began – Greece.
All devotees need to do is profess their love for the tangy pink dip and they could be heading to the Med to fill their faces with their fishy favourite. Head over to First Choice Instagram to find out more.
But be quick, the interest is intense. For those who just can’t wait there are some great deals to get jetting off to Greece, Cyprus or Turkey for a fast fish dip fix.
First Choice offers three night holidays to the Athens Psiri Hotel in Athens, Greece from £333, based on two adults sharing travelling from London Gatwick on 26 November. (Excludes transfers and hold bags).
Or you could opt for four nights B&B on the Athens Riveria at the NYX Esperia Palace Athens by Leonardo from £570, based on two adults sharing departing from Manchester Airport on 25 November. (Excludes transfers and hold bags).
Three days in Istanbul at Beyazit Palace Hotel and Spa is great value from £345 for bed and breakfast, travelling from London Gatwick on 25 November including 23kg hold luggage. (Excludes transfers).
And a full week all inclusive in Cyprus can be had from just £570 per person staying at the Louis Phaethon hotel in Paphos, based on two adults sharing flying out of Manchester airport on 25 November. (Excludes transfers and hold bags).
For more information about First Choice holidays visit www.firstchoice.co.uk