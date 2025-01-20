Gary Ferns: British man is missing in Tenerife

An urgent appeal has been launched to locate Gary Ferns, a 70-year-old British man who has been missing in Tenerife since December 19, 2024.

Gary was last seen near Playa Las Vistas in Los Cristianos around 10 PM. He was reportedly taken to El Mojón Hospital by ambulance after feeling unwell, but he was discharged the following day and has not been seen since.

Standing at 1.69 metres tall, Gary has blonde hair, blue eyes, and facial hair. He is known to have mobility issues due to a broken hip and a previous illness, meaning he relies on a walking frame to move around. It is feared he would not be able to travel far without assistance.

Gary is well-known in the Playa Las Vistas area, where he has lived for several years. Friends and locals, including those at Noah’s Ark in Puerto Colón—a spot he frequently visited—have expressed their growing concern for his safety.

Gary ferns missing in Tenerife

The missing persons organisation SOS Desaparecidos has issued an appeal, asking anyone with information to contact them on 649 952 957 or 644 712 806.

If you were in Tenerife around December 19 or have any details that could help find Gary Ferns, please come forward. His family and friends are desperate for answers and assistance in locating him.